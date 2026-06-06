Garden Seeds Do Expire: Here's How Long They Actually Last

Admit it — you got overzealous buying fruit and vegetable seeds from Walmart, and now reality is sinking in: You definitely won't get to all the packets this growing season. Some seeds could stay good for years to come, but others have a shorter lifespan. The shelf life of seeds is unfortunately not indefinite, so here's everything you need to know about their longevity.

First and foremost, let's define what it means for seeds to expire. Unlike yogurt or milk, which can rapidly turn sour, seeds lose their potency over time. As years pass, fewer and fewer seeds from a packet are able to successfully germinate. They simply don't have the energy to sprout anymore. This is the most common way for seeds to expire, although with improper storage, they can also develop mold, discoloration, or changes in texture — definitely don't plant those!

The seeds with a short lifespan should be planted within the season you purchased the packet in. Parsley, onions, peppers, leeks, and spinach, for example, will lose most of their viability within a year or two. Lettuce, one of the absolute best seeds to grow, is usually in the short-span category as well, although some varieties can last longer. Carrots, basil, broccoli, beets, and chard, on the other hand, can last around four years when stored properly. There are also some sturdier seeds, such as watermelons, cucumbers, tomatoes, and pumpkins. Those can retain high viability even five or six years down the line.