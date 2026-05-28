15 Fruit And Vegetable Seeds You Should Buy At Walmart
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Starting a garden from seeds can be such an exciting endeavor. There are so many things to choose from! All you really need to know to get started is how much space you have and how much sun shines upon that space. From there you can fertilize, add nutrients, and supplement with any drainage helpers your soil may need, depending on what plants you choose. When it comes to fruits and vegetables, your options grow when you start from seeds, as there are many that do not transplant well and need to start with direct sowing. Seeds also allow you to make sure you have chosen the hardiest of plants, as you will start to thin the seedlings when they reach a couple of inches.
Walmart has a plethora of seeds that you can pick from. And we have made things as simple as possible by choosing the ones easiest to grow for beginners but still have you reaping pretty big rewards. From fruits to vegetables to a couple of edible plants, any of these seeds will offer you the opportunity to grow fresh edible delights in your yard or containers. With a little time and care, you'll be serving up garden-to-table fresh foods in no time.
Ferry-Morse carrot rainbow mix
This rainbow mix of carrots from Ferry-Morse is going to offer you a vibrantly colored mix of carrots — atomic red, cosmic purple, lunar white, solar yellow, bambino orange, and black nebula — that are even more beautiful when roasted. They are non-GMO, which will allow for a natural growth of 8–10-inch roots. Easy to grow in zones 2-10, plant these seeds in full sun and watch them begin to develop in just 10-15 days. Reviewers have found these easy to grow, even for children, and enjoy seeing the colors they produce.
The Old Farmer's Almanac romaine lettuce Paris Island Cos
These heirloom seeds from the Old Farmer's Almanac offer a variety of romaine lettuce that is easy to grow and sweet and juicy. Promptly harvest once mature; this variety of lettuce offers the chance of a second round. You can plant these in both the spring and the fall, and while they can tolerate full sun, a little bit of shade will be fine. Reviewers mention having great outcomes with large harvests and delicious flavor. Non-GMO, these seeds are hardy in zones 3-9.
Burpee Organics gourmet blend lettuce
Great to grow in cooler climates, this gourmet blend of lettuce from Burpee can be planted in both the fall and spring. You'll enjoy the look, texture, and taste of the red and green blends of these five different lettuce varieties. This choice is perfect for both containers and small spaces, needs full sun, and tolerates the heat in warmer climates. Reviewers hail the praises of how well these seeds grow and the delicious product they produce. From apartment balconies to full gardens, this is one not to miss out on.
Back to the Roots muncher cucumbers
Back to the Roots guarantees that its seeds will grow, so there's no gamble on this cucumber variation. In addition, the company offers a Garden Support team that will help you at every step of your vegetation journey. These 100% organic and non-GMO seeds need to be planted in full sun and offer the chance of seeing them blossom in as little as three days. Muncher cucumbers are loved for their ability to be pickled or eaten plain and their long harvest season.
Burpee organic dark green zucchini
No matter the zone, you can sow these dark green zucchini seeds from Burpee in the garden or in containers and still expect 6-8 inch long fruits. Even though these seeds will produce compact plants, you will be harvesting a wealth of produce in only 45-65 days. With your harvest, think of all the delicious zucchini recipes you can throw these in. Customers enjoy the reliability of Burpee, the organic nature of the seeds, the fast germination of sprouts, and the hardy production of these plants.
The Old Farmer's Almanac yellow crookneck summer squash
You are going to get all the summer squash you are looking for with this yellow crookneck seed variety from The Old Farmer's Almanac. Harvested often, these plants will continue to produce fruit through the entire summer. This one is going to need full sun and loves those warm temperatures, but will need space to deliver its best. One customer was delighted to see that all the seeds they planted produced a healthy plant while others agree these are a great purchase.
Burpee's organic stringless green pod garden bean
With these organic stringless green pod garden bean seeds from Burpee, you can grow your green beans in a container, if need be, as these seeds produce self-supporting plants. Full sun is needed for these prolific snap beans to give you all they've got. And once the last frost has passed from your area, you can sow these seeds from spring to summer and expect a harvest in 50 days. Customers reported healthy plants in both containers and gardens and immense supplies of beans.
Back to the Roots organic honeydew melon
If you are a fan of honeydew melon, you've come to the right place. These seeds from Back to the Roots will produce plants that love the hot climates and melons that range from 4 to 8 pounds. Honeydew is easier to grow sown straight in the ground or container rather than using transplants, as young plants become easily stressed. These can be trained to trellis so that they become a vertical focal point, but you may need to offer support to the developing melons to get the best results.
Ferry-Morse crimson sweet watermelon
When sowing these seeds directly into the ground, you are going to want to do so on a hill (or mound) that is around 9-12 inches high and 24 inches in diameter. Don't let that deter or intimidate you, as watermelons are one of the easiest plants to grow from seed. In zones 2 through 10, you will need full sun and some support for developing melons as they can reach up to 25 pounds. Garnering 5-star reviews from the majority of customers, these melons are sure to be a sweet treat to beat the heat this summer.
Burpee honey rock cantaloupe
Cantaloupe is another fruit that you will need to sow into a hill or mound, but with Burpee's honey rock cantaloupe seeds, you can expect to get about 5-7 melons per plant. Each cantaloupe averages around 3 to 4 pounds and will need full sun and possible support for the melons. Some reviewers mention being new to growing cantaloupe and counting on the Burpee brand for success, which is exactly what other reviewers say they achieved.
Burpee organic Chadwich cherry tomato
These cherry tomato seeds need to be started indoors for about six to eight weeks before being transplanted into your garden or containers. Make sure these sweet little beauties always have plenty of sun, and they will make sure you always have plenty of cherry tomatoes to use in your kitchen creations. These little plants will produce big rewards as they continuously provide 1-inch round fruits throughout the season. Reviewers mention having large, sharable harvests, quick germination, and sweet, delicious fruit.
Burpee organic Clemson spineless okra
You are going to need plenty of good recipes that call for okra because you are going to want them after planting these Burpee organic Clemson spineless okra seeds. Expect a quick and bountiful harvest from this variety that needs to be plucked from the vine when it's about 2-3 inches long for the best flavor. Reviewers seem surprised at the abundant amount of fruit these grown plants provide, using phrases like "super seeds" and "exceeds expectations."
Burpee cherry belle radish
Burpee's cherry belle radish is great for a container and offers you the opportunity to have two harvest seasons. Sow directly into your dirt and watch as these quick-producing seeds become ripe for the picking in as early as 22 days. Once your first crop is finished, you can easily sow again in the summer for a fall feast. Customers commented on how lush the plants were and the success rate of germination. One reviewer even mentioned planting these seeds around their squash to repel bugs. That's a great companion plant!
Burpee organic mammoth sunflower seeds
These sunflower seeds are going to cultivate some very large (possibly 12-foot-tall) and very beautiful flowers. These summer bloomers take about 100 days to reach their full potential. And once the blooms start to fade from their brilliant yellow, you can start collecting hundreds of edible seeds to enjoy. This attractive flower attracts pollinators and repeat customers, with reviewers more than happy with the marvelous blooms, sturdy plants, and low maintenance.
Burpee jewel mix nasturtium
This nasturtium jewel mix of seeds from Burpee offers so much more than you can imagine. These plants, with edible flowers and leaves, are going to be something both you and the neighborhood hummingbirds nibble on. Blooming in the spring and the summer, expect double-spurred flowers for double the blast of color. Reviewers remarked that just a few seeds offered so many shades of orange, red, and yellow with long-lasting blooms that needed minimal care. Add some flair to containers, garden beds, and summer salads.