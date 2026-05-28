15 Fruit And Vegetable Seeds You Should Buy At Walmart

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Starting a garden from seeds can be such an exciting endeavor. There are so many things to choose from! All you really need to know to get started is how much space you have and how much sun shines upon that space. From there you can fertilize, add nutrients, and supplement with any drainage helpers your soil may need, depending on what plants you choose. When it comes to fruits and vegetables, your options grow when you start from seeds, as there are many that do not transplant well and need to start with direct sowing. Seeds also allow you to make sure you have chosen the hardiest of plants, as you will start to thin the seedlings when they reach a couple of inches.

Walmart has a plethora of seeds that you can pick from. And we have made things as simple as possible by choosing the ones easiest to grow for beginners but still have you reaping pretty big rewards. From fruits to vegetables to a couple of edible plants, any of these seeds will offer you the opportunity to grow fresh edible delights in your yard or containers. With a little time and care, you'll be serving up garden-to-table fresh foods in no time.