Why You Should Rub Tomato Paste On Your Copper Cookware

Few kitchen tools are as aesthetically pleasing as copper cookware with its warm rose-gold hue. But these gleaming pots and pans are known for more than just flashy appearances in foodie movies and Food Network segments. When it comes to conducting heat, the heftily-priced treasures are worth their weight in, well, copper. Assuming you're actually using copper cookware to cook with (not just for photo-ops), maintaining that Instagram-worthy shimmer requires a little love and affection, or in this case a little rub and tomato paste.

Copper is reactive, which is why copper kitchenware needs a protective lining. This means it's particularly sensitive to such factors as oxidation (exposure to oxygen), oils (from being handled), various chemicals, and the acidity of ingredients like tomatoes, lemons, milk, vinegar, and wine. As a result, copper develops a brownish-black tarnish over time that, eventually, can develop a green-blue cast called a patina. While it isn't corrosive, it's not what everyone wants for their pans. To get rid of it requires a one-two punch of an acid and a salt, the former to counteract copper oxide and the latter as a mild abrasive.

Tomato paste is perfect for cleaning unfinished copper (not lacquered) because of its subtle, natural acidic properties. To use this method, combine two parts tomato paste (ketchup can be substituted) with one part coarse salt. Next, rub this mixture onto the bottom and sides of your pan until thoroughly coated. Allow the paste to sit on the pan for a few minutes, giving the acid time to work. Then, wipe it off with a soft cloth. Rinse with warm water and mild detergent before drying thoroughly.