How To Use Beer To Polish Your Copper Cookware

Some people, like chef David Chang, love copper cookware for its beauty and style. Others go for this expensive metal because of its functionality. Copper is a great conductor of heat which means when you place it on a lit stove, it heats up quickly and evenly. Likewise, as soon as you turn off the stove or remove the pot from the fire, the copper pan will cool down just as fast. This high responsiveness to heat is one of the reasons legendary chef Julia Child always used copper pots and pans. They're especially ideal for preparing foods that require extra precision, e.g., delicate proteins, sauces, and chocolates.

However, to maintain the beauty and functionality of your copper pans and pots, you need to give them some extra TLC. Copper is a highly reactive metal and for that reason, it can easily get tarnished and lose its luster. To restore that bright sheen, regular polishing is the way to go, and one unconventional yet effective method to do this is by using beer.

Either spot treat by pouring beer directly into the pot or pan, or for bigger jobs, pour the beer into a tub into which your cookware can fit. Let the tarnished pot or pan soak in the beer for a few minutes. After some time, you'll notice the tarnish has cleared and the original shine reappeared. You can then rinse it under running water, and dry it thoroughly using a soft towel.