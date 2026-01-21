Why Copper Kitchenware Needs A Protective Lining

If price is no question, then copper kitchenware is often considered the best of the best. However, copper cannot do the job without a good lining. While copper is prized both for its utility and its beauty, it usually comes covered with a different type of metal for protection. In the past, it was commonly tin, and in more recent times stainless steel has become the standard — although both are still available for purchase. But if copper is such an excellent cooking material, why bother with the lining at all? It's because copper can actually leach into some foods if it comes in direct contact with them.

The leaching of copper into food happens because copper is reactive. When acidic ingredients are exposed to copper, they draw copper into the food. That's a big problem because acidic ingredients like tomatoes, vinegar, and lemon juice are very common additions to recipes, and because ingesting copper can be harmful. It's also why you shouldn't put copper cookware in the dishwasher. Yet, copper is a great cooking material because it heats up and cools down very quickly. This gives cooks incredible control, allowing them to sear at high temperatures and more easily avoid burning. Copper has the added benefit of distributing that heat evenly as well. It is so desirable that chefs looked at a metal that was slowly poisoning them and thought, "we have to find a way to make this work." And the answer was protective linings.