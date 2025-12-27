Whatever You Do, Don't Put This Type Of Cookware In The Dishwasher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dishwasher might just be one of the greatest inventions of the 19th century thanks to its myriad time, energy, and cost-saving benefits. And yet, while it may be a little too easy to just chuck everything into the handy appliance after you've spent hours in the kitchen cooking up a storm, it's best that you don't do that, especially when it comes to copper cookware. It's generally considered best practice not to stick any kind of cookware in the dishwasher since most of these items are prone to ruining and warping. That said, while some, like stainless steel pots or enameled cast-iron pans, are (surprisingly) dishwasher-safe kitchen tools, the same can't be said for copper cookware.

The reason why has everything to do with the material. Copper is highly reactive, hence why pots and pans are often lined with tin to prevent chemical leaching. Just as it can easily corrode when it comes into contact with high-acid foods, the same can be said for the harsh detergents and ultra-high temperature settings inside a dishwasher. In fact, chemical cleaners (namely, those containing bleach) can even strip the copper of its color and shine along with wearing away at the material.

Putting copper cookware in the dishwasher also puts it at risk of becoming scratched, which can reduce the aesthetics and functionality of the items over time. Likewise, even copper cookware that's lined with tin or stainless steel can also become susceptible to rusting as a round in the dishwasher can strip away this protective coating too.