This Chick-Fil-A Sweet And Savory Breakfast Hack Starts With 2 Menu Favorites
It really doesn't get any better than a Chick-fil-A breakfast, does it? No matter what you like, there's bound to be something in all 13 Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items that's sure to satisfy, especially when it's eight in the morning and your senses need an instant wake-up call. If you have somehow sampled through every single breakfast dish this fast food chain has to offer, it's time to get a little creative. No need to stray too far from the menu, just start with two of the most beloved choices: hash browns and Chick-n-Minis.
For this easy hack, you will need to order the two breakfast items separately first, along with a packet of Chick-fil-A honey mustard sauce. Then, for each mini sandwich, open the yeast roll and top the fried chicken with a hash brown, followed by a drizzle of sauce. Simple as it may sound, this combination makes for one stellar breakfast — and adds a quick dose of savory sweetness to your meal.
This is just the thing for those who want a substantial, flavorful breakfast that doesn't feel too heavy. Tender-crisp bites stack atop each other, made even more delightful by the pillowy soft rolls they nestle within. Flavor-wise, there's no beating the deep-fried aroma that arrives twice-fold, or the way the savory, buttery chicken and starchy potatoes complement each other so perfectly. The two are brought together by the honey mustard in a tangy-sweet twist that truly seals the deal.
Breakfast at Chick-fil-A just got a whole lot better
Chick-fil-A devotees will tell you not to underestimate its sauces, and they'd be right. Every Chick-fil-A sauce can alter your order in its own way, so if honey mustard isn't really your thing, just swap it out for something else. Needless to say, hot sauce is a safe bet should you want that classic spicy kick. Flavor complexity, ranging from smoky and sweet to a creamy tang, can easily be found in Chick-fil-A's signature sauce. And since we're getting creative here, how about mixing and matching different sauces? Take a page out of Chick-fil-A's book and make buffalo sauce extra creamy by mixing it with ranch. Alternatively, you can try pairing Polynesian with Sriracha to glaze an exquisite sweet-and-sour spice onto those mini sandwiches.
The upgrade can also start with the Chick-n-Minis themselves. You can never go wrong with cheese, so order your favorite on the side and layer it with the hash browns. A slice of American cheese, shredded into quarters, is all they require, but you can also try pepper jack or Colby Jack for a subtle heat, and maybe even ask for extra honey butter spread if you'd still like the sweetness to shine through. In true breakfast spirit, bacon is another fantastic addition. Much like the hash browns and cheese, it's better to order it separately and then assemble the components yourself. A few easy steps and your breakfast sandwiches should be ready, loaded with rich, savory flavors and melty cheese in every bite.