Make Buffalo Sauce Extra Creamy With This Tip Straight From Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A is known for its signature hand-breaded chicken, but the chain's seven core dipping sauces are also crowd favorites. Between the sweet Polynesian sauce, creamy Chick-fil-A sauce, classic honey mustard, and barbecue, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving. They're great on their own, but when combined? Even better. Chick-fil-A fans love mixing and matching sauces to get the ultimate flavor experience, and the restaurant's taken note. The chain even shared its own special sauce tip: adding ranch to buffalo sauce.
On its own, Chick-fil-A's Zesty Buffalo sauce is bold and savory, packing just the right amount of heat from cayenne pepper. But when you mix it with the restaurant's Garden Herb ranch, you get a creamier, tangier sauce perfect for dipping nuggets and fries. Adding ranch to buffalo also creates a thinner texture, perfect as a salad dressing or chicken marinade. You can even buy both Chick-fil-A sauces at the grocery store and add them to recipes like these Buffalo Nugget Cups, straight from the restaurant's hosting handbook.
Buffalo ranch isn't unique to Chick-fil-A, though the restaurant and its loyal customers certainly put the sauce mixture on the map. Not only has this dip been featured in viral Chick-fil-A menu hacks, but it's also a great combination for homemade dips, casseroles, or salads. Your plain chicken wings will be taken up a thousand delicious notches.
How to level up your buffalo ranch
Of course, mixing buffalo and ranch with your nuggets, fries, and even mac and cheese is highly encouraged. Still, there are several other sauce combo possibilities out there to try. For instance, if you want more heat, try adding the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha sauce to the buffalo ranch concoction. And for a hint of sweetness, mix some Polynesian sauce with it instead. Ultimately, you can't go wrong with any number of Chick-fil-A sauce combos.
Whether you use Chick-fil-A's sauces or make your own buffalo ranch, there are ways to further customize it. For a little extra acidity and tang, we like adding pickle juice and chopped pickle pieces to the sauce. Or, thicken it all up with cream cheese, panko breadcrumbs, or shredded chicken pieces for an upgraded buffalo dip. It goes great with chips, crackers, wings, veggies, or even as a tasty sandwich condiment.