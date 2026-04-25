Make Buffalo Sauce Extra Creamy With This Tip Straight From Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its signature hand-breaded chicken, but the chain's seven core dipping sauces are also crowd favorites. Between the sweet Polynesian sauce, creamy Chick-fil-A sauce, classic honey mustard, and barbecue, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving. They're great on their own, but when combined? Even better. Chick-fil-A fans love mixing and matching sauces to get the ultimate flavor experience, and the restaurant's taken note. The chain even shared its own special sauce tip: adding ranch to buffalo sauce.

On its own, Chick-fil-A's Zesty Buffalo sauce is bold and savory, packing just the right amount of heat from cayenne pepper. But when you mix it with the restaurant's Garden Herb ranch, you get a creamier, tangier sauce perfect for dipping nuggets and fries. Adding ranch to buffalo also creates a thinner texture, perfect as a salad dressing or chicken marinade. You can even buy both Chick-fil-A sauces at the grocery store and add them to recipes like these Buffalo Nugget Cups, straight from the restaurant's hosting handbook.

Buffalo ranch isn't unique to Chick-fil-A, though the restaurant and its loyal customers certainly put the sauce mixture on the map. Not only has this dip been featured in viral Chick-fil-A menu hacks, but it's also a great combination for homemade dips, casseroles, or salads. Your plain chicken wings will be taken up a thousand delicious notches.