The Taco Bell Menu Item You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
When you're looking for affordable fast food that feels a bit lighter and fresher than a burger, Taco Bell is one of the best places to go. From tacos to burritos and beyond, there's something for everyone there. But if you're not too familiar with the menu — or you just want to try something new — it might be hard to decide what to get, since many of the options are so different from one another. But what if there were a Taco Bell order perfectly catered to you and your vibe?
We're taking a closer look at Taco Bell's menu to match popular items to your zodiac sign. Just like zodiac signs, none of these menu items is better than any other — the fact that they're all on the menu is what makes Taco Bell one of our favorite fast food joints. These items all reflect some core traits of each of the zodiac signs, which might just make you realize that you have more in common with a beefy five layer burrito or chalupa supreme than you ever could've imagined. Try out your zodiac sign's order the next time you go to Taco Bell, or order your best friend's or partner's menu item to switch it up and try something new.
Capricorn: Cheesy rice and bean burrito
While we love some of the more unconventional options at Taco Bell, it's the staples that really hold down the menu. The cheesy rice and bean burrito is absolutely one of those staples. It's nothing too unexpected, but the combo of warm rice, creamy beans, and gooey cheese come together to create something delicious but trustworthy and reliable. That's exactly the energy that Capricorn brings to the table. They're practical and grounded, unconcerned with the extra, unnecessary fluff. And what could be more practical than the classic combo of beans and rice? It's a mix you see in so many different cultures, since it's affordable, filling, and flavorful and packs lots of nutrients. Eating rice and beans is like spending time with a Capricorn: It's good for you.
This menu item does what it needs to do — help you feel full, satisfied, and content — without totally overdoing it. Since it's a reasonably sized burrito (unlike some of Taco Bell's burritos) and it's vegetarian, it's not going to make you feel too uncomfortable or weighed down after your meal, a nod to Capricorn's unrelenting discipline. And if you want to tap into Capricorn's famous rebellious streak? Ask to add some creamy jalapeno sauce for a fiery touch.
Aquarius: Crunchwrap Supreme
Aquarius is known for being the most innovative, forward-thinking, and progressive sign of the zodiac, so it only makes sense for it to be represented by Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, which is arguably Taco Bell's greatest — and least conventional — creation. The Crunchwrap isn't really a recognizable Mexican dish, but rather, it was designed to be eaten in the car on the go, the way a traditional taco could never be consumed because it would make such a big mess. Some might argue that a Crunchwrap bastardizes both tostadas and burritos, a rebellious act. But, just like an Aquarius does in any organization they're involved with, that innovation has helped to push Taco Bell's brand forward.
It only makes sense to pair a nontraditional sign like an Aquarius with a nontraditional menu item like the Crunchwrap. But Aquarius can also be quite stubborn, which is how you may feel after you taste a Crunchwrap for the first time. Why order anything else off of the menu when this one is so good? For the Aquarius who's deeply motivated by a sense of justice, you can make this menu item vegetarian or vegan on request. Just make sure to check out this Crunchwrap Supreme ordering hack before the next time you order Aquarius' signature menu item.
Pisces: Soft taco
Pisces is arguably the most adaptable, gentle, and trustworthy sign, with a softness and empathy that give them an open, warming energy wherever they go. This is exactly why they can be easily compared to Taco Bell's soft taco. It's a menu item that's endlessly customizable — you can choose what kind of meat you want, decide which toppings you want to add, and even add the sauces of your choosing. Because Pisces is a mutable sign, it's known for being flexible, just like the flour shell of a soft taco.
At the same time, Pisces doesn't always know when to draw boundaries and can be a bit impressionable, which is why it's important to have a vision for your soft taco before ordering. Going wild with guacamole, sour cream, and beans all at the same time can lead to a mess that the soft shell of an emotional Pisces may not be able to handle well. Ultimately, a Taco Bell soft taco is an easy menu item to adore, just like sweet and empathetic Pisces.
Aries: Nacho fries
Fiery, brimming with confidence, and deeply ambitious, Aries is considered the leader of the zodiac. This sign knows that it wants and goes after it with no apologies. It's not worried what others are thinking — it forges ahead with its own plans, regardless of the warnings of others. Because of that, nacho fries could be argued to be the most Aries-coded menu item at Taco Bell. These aren't fries like those you'll find at any other fast food restaurant. With a unique blend of Mexican-inspired spices, they offer a bolder and more flavorful profile than other fast food fries out there.
Although you can certainly order Taco Bell's nacho fries as a side dish for a taco or a burrito, it's not exactly the same must-have pairing as fries would be for a burger, for example. It's a dish you can eat on its own as a snack, which reflects Aries' independent nature. However, Aries still does tend to have a lot of friends because of their inspiring motivation and charisma, and these nacho fries could pair well with just about anything on the menu.
Taurus: Beefy five layer burrito
Taurus is first and foremost a sign that's dedicated to sensuality, to luxury, and to indulgence. It only makes sense, then, that they would be best represented by a more indulgent Taco Bell menu item. That dish is the beefy five layer burrito, a decadent and filling burrito that offers a beefy bite that makes fast food taste like something special. It's also filled with beans, sour cream, and cheese, to make it even more substantial.
This isn't a dish that just feels more luxurious than most others on the menu, though. It's also a workhorse, and it's a loyal and dependable dish that you can count on to be delicious time after time. This is exactly what you'll get from the Taurus in your life as well: You can always trust them to stand by your side ... and make life feel a little more glamorous in the process. But among all of Taurus' amazing qualities, it's also known as a particularly stubborn sign, which is represented by the extra cheesy layer you have to get through before you make it to the rich, beefy center. Although Taurus may be a bit resistant to change, why would you even want to when you're already so fun (or in the case of a beefy five layer burrito, so delicious) in the first place?
Gemini: Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch
The symbol for Gemini is a pair of twins. This sign is known for its duality — it offers a unique perspective that can sometimes be unexpected but is nearly always entertaining. And what's a Taco Bell menu item that displays those same qualities? The Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch, of course. That's because it has two shells instead of one. On the inside, you have a hard Doritos-flavored taco shell that delivers just the right amount of crunch. This is Gemini's spontaneous side that carries just a touch of fieriness. Layered on the outside of the dish, you have a soft taco shell, which is a reflection of the warm and welcoming persona that Gemini seems to embody out in the social world. Communication helps Gemini express both of these sides of themselves, just like cheese glues those two shells together.
And although some consider Gemini to be too scatter-brained, they really just have so much going on in their heads that they can jump from idea to idea internally. This can make them hard to follow, sometimes, but it also means that they have a kind of versatility out in the world that makes them get along with just about anyone. Being essentially just a taco, the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch also shares that same versatility, since you can customize it to your heart's content.
Cancer: Crunchy taco
A crab represents Cancer in the zodiac, so it's only logical that the sign should be paired with a Taco Bell menu item that features a hard shell. Taco Bell's crunchy taco reflects Cancer's self-protective nature. People who are Cancers tend to feel very deeply and intensely, which is why they display a hard shell — they're just trying to make sure they don't get hurt. Once you get them to open up, though, you'll discover just how incredible and rich they are inside, just like a good crunchy taco filled with beef, chicken, or beans.
The crunchy taco is perhaps one of the most recognizable items on the entire Taco Bell menu. This speaks to Cancer's sentimentality. It's a sign that's focused on coziness, safety, and the predictable, which is just what you'll find when you order a crunchy taco. It's nothing too wild or out of the ordinary, but rather, it's the trusted standby that you can turn to whenever you need a crunchy source of comfort. Cancer is all about commitment, and considering that the crunchy taco was created before Taco Bell was even born, we'd say it's the most committed item on the menu.
Leo: Chalupa supreme
The Chalupa Supreme is telling you how good it is in its name alone, which very much carries Leo energy. Leos are known for taking center stage. Sometimes, it looks like they're vying for attention, but really, they just have a natural charisma and sparkle that's impossible to dull. This is why so many Leos have a kind of ostentatious nature to them — and also why they have so many friends. The Chalupa Supreme shares that ostentatiousness with its crispy, crunchy shell that's made with a flatbread instead of the more traditional tortilla. It instantly makes you turn your head and take a closer look.
But when you take a closer look, this menu item isn't all show. It has a filling like any other taco, and despite its external appearance, it offers a degree of dependability and predictability, which are also strong characteristics of Leos. In the same way that a Leo will show up to the party bold, loud, and ready to mingle, the Chalupa Supreme comes out of the bag and immediately screams for your attention thanks to its unconventional appearance. Once you dig in, though, you'll realize that this taco — and Leo — has more depth and substance than you may immediately assume.
Virgo: Burrito supreme
If there's one thing that's important to a Virgo, it's detail. Virgos have a meticulousness to them that wants to ensure that everything is just right. And when it comes to a Burrito Supreme at Taco Bell, that meticulous energy is warranted. This isn't just any burrito that's thrown together with a few ingredients. Rather, it's all about those perfect layers: From the beef and beans to the tomatoes, onions, and guacamole, to the cheese, lettuce, and sour cream, everything has to be in its place for this burrito to deliver the fresh, juicy, and hearty burrito you expect. This burrito really needs to keep everything together, which is a testament to Virgo's incredibly hardworking nature.
There's also a practicality to Virgos that might make them stray from the more unconventional items on Taco Bell's menu. The Burrito Supreme, though, isn't anything too wild or unexpected. It's a standard — if well-constructed and detailed — burrito, and it's going to taste great every time you order it.
Libra: Grilled cheese burrito
Let's face it: Libras are the biggest people-pleasers of the entire zodiac. They're the ones who are trying to anticipate everyone's needs and meet them with a smile. Their Taco Bell menu item needs to be one that's an absolute crowd pleaser that goes above and beyond the basics of deliciousness. That menu item is the grilled cheese burrito. How can you not love a burrito that's basically also a grilled cheese thanks to just how much cheese is inside? With the crunchy addition of fiesta chips as well as warm and juicy beef and perfectly seasoned rice, it seems like this burrito is working really hard to get people to like it ... and it's working.
Libras are also classy and carry themselves with a sort of magnetic grace that makes them attractive to anyone who gets to know them. While you may not display the most captivating energy when you're eating a grilled cheese burrito from Taco Bell, this menu item does display a sophistication that's a step up from the more basic items that dominate much of the fast food chain's menu.
Scorpio: Cinnamon twists
Boldly independent and capable of forging its own path, Scorpio's Taco Bell pick is in a totally different menu category than any of the other items listed here. Although Scorpio — the scorpion — is known for its ability to sting and you therefore might assume that we picked one of Taco Bells spicier selections, it's a sweet menu item that more accurately reflects what this sign brings to the table. Taco Bell's cinnamon twists are different and unafraid to do their own thing, just like Scorpio. There aren't many sweets on the menu, but that doesn't stop the cinnamon twists from being themselves.
And because this sign is known for being so intense, it only makes sense that we'd choose a super intensely flavored treat. Taco Bell's cinnamon twists are ultra sweet and are made even stronger with their audible crunchiness. It's a dessert we love but don't totally understand, seemingly inspired by churros and still decidedly not churros. Scorpios leave us scratching our heads in the same way, with their mysterious but captivating nature.
Sagittarius: Spicy potato soft taco
Sagittarius is just, well, different, and so is Taco Bell's potato soft taco. Think about it: The potato soft taco contains no meat, and it's probably not what you imagine when you first think of a taco. Still, though, it's one of the most beloved menu items at Taco Bell, perhaps because it doesn't follow the same old fast food taco script. That's just like Sagittarius. People who have their sun sign in Sagittarius aren't trying to put up any fronts, and they don't always show up in the most conventional, expected ways. Still, though, everyone loves them, and they effortlessly command attention in a room.
Is Sag kind of blunt? Sure. And the potato soft taco is a bit spicy, which can come across as abrasive and unpleasant to some. But those who get it, get it, and they appreciate a person — and a taco — that can be upfront with them. If you're feeling adventurous and open-minded and you want to try something new, you should definitely give Taco Bell's potato soft taco a try. Bring your Sag friend along, and you never know where you might end up.