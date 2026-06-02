The Taco Bell Menu Item You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When you're looking for affordable fast food that feels a bit lighter and fresher than a burger, Taco Bell is one of the best places to go. From tacos to burritos and beyond, there's something for everyone there. But if you're not too familiar with the menu — or you just want to try something new — it might be hard to decide what to get, since many of the options are so different from one another. But what if there were a Taco Bell order perfectly catered to you and your vibe?

We're taking a closer look at Taco Bell's menu to match popular items to your zodiac sign. Just like zodiac signs, none of these menu items is better than any other — the fact that they're all on the menu is what makes Taco Bell one of our favorite fast food joints. These items all reflect some core traits of each of the zodiac signs, which might just make you realize that you have more in common with a beefy five layer burrito or chalupa supreme than you ever could've imagined. Try out your zodiac sign's order the next time you go to Taco Bell, or order your best friend's or partner's menu item to switch it up and try something new.