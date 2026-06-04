The Best Sweet Vermouth For Manhattan Cocktails, According To An Expert

Fortified vermouth adds aromatic intrigue to any cocktail — but it's an especially impactful addition to spirit-forward slow-sippers like the Manhattan. In such a minimal drink, ingredient quality matters even more. When seasoned mixologists talk about crafting the perfect Manhattan cocktail, the discussion often centers around which whiskey or bourbon to use. But, considering this cocktail comprises two parts liquor, one part sweet vermouth, and a couple dashes of bitters (don't forget the Luxardo cherry), that oft-overlooked vermouth matters just as much as the base spirit.

Today's pro tip comes from Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. Horn sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on her tried-and-true tips for making the ultimate Manhattan, and when she's assembling her ingredients lineup, she's reaching for one type of vermouth. "My personal go-to is always a more nuanced and elegant sweet vermouth, particularly a di Torino-style one such as Carpano Antica or Grassotti Vermouth di Torino Rosso," Horn says. "I usually pick this style because I also prefer either a rye or a high rye bourbon as the base of my Manhattan, and as these tend to be bigger, spicier whiskeys they need to be paired with a sweet vermouth that can stand up to their punch." Unlike dry vermouth (the kind used in martinis), sweet red vermouth stars aromatics like bark and spice – and di Torino vermouth in particular boasts an especially transformative character.