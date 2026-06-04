The Best Sweet Vermouth For Manhattan Cocktails, According To An Expert
Fortified vermouth adds aromatic intrigue to any cocktail — but it's an especially impactful addition to spirit-forward slow-sippers like the Manhattan. In such a minimal drink, ingredient quality matters even more. When seasoned mixologists talk about crafting the perfect Manhattan cocktail, the discussion often centers around which whiskey or bourbon to use. But, considering this cocktail comprises two parts liquor, one part sweet vermouth, and a couple dashes of bitters (don't forget the Luxardo cherry), that oft-overlooked vermouth matters just as much as the base spirit.
Today's pro tip comes from Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. Horn sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on her tried-and-true tips for making the ultimate Manhattan, and when she's assembling her ingredients lineup, she's reaching for one type of vermouth. "My personal go-to is always a more nuanced and elegant sweet vermouth, particularly a di Torino-style one such as Carpano Antica or Grassotti Vermouth di Torino Rosso," Horn says. "I usually pick this style because I also prefer either a rye or a high rye bourbon as the base of my Manhattan, and as these tend to be bigger, spicier whiskeys they need to be paired with a sweet vermouth that can stand up to their punch." Unlike dry vermouth (the kind used in martinis), sweet red vermouth stars aromatics like bark and spice – and di Torino vermouth in particular boasts an especially transformative character.
Reach for a di Torino-style sweet vermouth for dimensional character
The "di Torino" label on a bottle of sweet vermouth is an IGP-protected (Indicazione Geografica Protetta) designation of product origin, showcasing Piedmont's unique terroir. Per IGP regulation, di Torino vermouth must contain wormwood grown in Piemonte and 74% of its wine must be Italian. The result is a versatile yet dimensional tasting profile (think fruit, spice, and pastry) that doesn't fade into the background like other, more mildly-charactered vermouths. In a Manhattan, it's strong enough to hold up against a peppery, high rye bourbon. Or, according to Horn, if you prefer a lighter bourbon like Maker's Mark, "I would suggest leaning toward a lighter sweet vermouth — a good option there would be Dolin Rouge."
If high-rye is the apple of your eye, however, a di Torino-style vermouth is the best tool for the job. Cucielo Vermouth di Torino Rosso is a budget-friendly bottle that gets it done (around $34 per 750 ml, according to Wine-Searcher). Or, for diehard Manhattan fans with some budget wiggle room, Pio Cesare Rosso Vermouth di Torino (currently $78.97 on Wine.com) is worth the splurge. Hailing from Alba, Piedmont, its complex, balanced, bittersweet bouquet takes straightforward Manhattans to aromatic new heights. It can even be enjoyed on its own at cellar temperature with a lemon twist as a classy aperitif — the hallmark of a good vermouth. Just be sure to move it from the bar cart to the fridge after opening to retain its quality.