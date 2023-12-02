What's The Difference Between Vermouth And Vermouth Di Torino?

Martinis, negronis, and manhattans all have one major commonality: vermouth. As a fortified wine, vermouth is neither a spirit nor a liqueur. Rather, it's its own entity entirely. However, not all vermouths are "Vermouth di Torino," a label that may or may not appear on your alcohol bottle. While it's easy enough to overlook the "di Torino" designation, the meaning of that label actually refers to a few specific factors regarding the drink's place of origin. This criteria distinguishes the Torino style of vermouth from the spirit at large and refers to where the vermouth is made and bottled, the drink's use of Italian wine, and the origin of vermouth's artemisia.

To explain the differences between vermouth and Vermouth di Torino, some context is required. For starters, you may notice the "di Torino" label present depending on the brand of vermouth you purchase. A slew of vermouth brands make their own iterations of the drink, from Tribuno to Cocchi. Though these brands all produce the same type of drink, they definitely vary. These differences could include the botanicals the brands use, as well as each bottle's price point, overall taste, and quality of production.