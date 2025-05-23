9 Best Vermouth Brands For Your Martini

A classic martini is chic, understated, and delicious. With few ingredients, it's one of those drinks that requires each component be dialed to perfection to create the ultimate drink. Yes, the gin or vodka come in clutch. But, so does the vermouth. Vermouth brings a whole assortment of nuanced flavors from its unique set of botanicals, ultimately elevating your martini to the next dimension through layered complexity. If you're a dry martini person, I highly suggest you try switching it up and ask for a healthy splash of vermouth the next time you order yours. It truly will taste like a whole other drink.

So, which are the best vermouth brands out there to make an exceptional martini? There are a handful of classic and contemporary vermouth brands, each with a distinct profile that may lean a little more bitter, floral, or herbaceous. When splashed into gin, they make delightful martinis with underlying notes of the botanical-infused, fortified wine. I'm a vermouth advocate in the world of drinks (and a sommelier), so I'm pulling from my sensory training in the field to tell you about the best vermouth brands that will make an oh-so-pretty martini.