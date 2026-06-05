Give Glass-Fronted Kitchen Cabinets An Elegant Touch With One Easy Detail

Home decor trends come and go, and trying to keep up can get expensive fast. Unfortunately, big-ticket items can't usually be replaced just because they've gone out of style, and this is particularly true of kitchen cabinets, which, unfortunately, are quick to evolve.

Sure, there are some timeless kitchen cabinet styles out there, but over the past few years, we've seen the trends shift from all-white to sage green to warm woods. And right now? Glass-front cabinets are decidedly out. But if you have these in your own home, don't panic. As it turns out, there's a cost-effective, DIY solution that can instantly convert your dated glass-front cabinets into a stylish, on-trend alternative.

You just need to add curtains. Unlike a full replacement of your cabinets or doors, adding curtains is an easy, cost-effective solution. This is especially true when it's done to enhance the style of your existing cabinetry, rather than covering up what you have.