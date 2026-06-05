Give Glass-Fronted Kitchen Cabinets An Elegant Touch With One Easy Detail
Home decor trends come and go, and trying to keep up can get expensive fast. Unfortunately, big-ticket items can't usually be replaced just because they've gone out of style, and this is particularly true of kitchen cabinets, which, unfortunately, are quick to evolve.
Sure, there are some timeless kitchen cabinet styles out there, but over the past few years, we've seen the trends shift from all-white to sage green to warm woods. And right now? Glass-front cabinets are decidedly out. But if you have these in your own home, don't panic. As it turns out, there's a cost-effective, DIY solution that can instantly convert your dated glass-front cabinets into a stylish, on-trend alternative.
You just need to add curtains. Unlike a full replacement of your cabinets or doors, adding curtains is an easy, cost-effective solution. This is especially true when it's done to enhance the style of your existing cabinetry, rather than covering up what you have.
Why adding curtains is a great solution
The key to adding curtains to your glass-front cabinets is to pick a fabric that works with your kitchen's overall aesthetic. For example, with the rise of cottagecore as a kitchen aesthetic, certain patterns are better than others, like a neutral gingham or a small, subtle floral print. On the other hand, in a modern farmhouse kitchen, go for a simple linen or a classic stripe, or choose a simple, sheer white for a more modern look.
The installation is also very straightforward, especially if you're the homeowner. One easy way is to attach the curtains to the inside of the cabinets using screw eyes and wire. To do this, pick the fabric of your choosing, measure it to fit the size and shape of your glass, and fold the ends so that you can easily thread wire through. Then, on the inside of your cabinet drawer, affix screw eyes that are long enough to hold, but short enough that that won't poke through the face of your cabinets. Thread the wire through the eyes, and secure tightly.
Another option is to use a small tension rod inside your cabinets, but this will depend on whether or not your cabinet has any shelving, and if there's enough space for the curtain to lay neatly inside. This is also a great option for renters, or if you're looking for an easy, low-lift way to add style to your small kitchen without affecting the footprint.