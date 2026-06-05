These Garden Fruits And Vegetables Benefit Most From Eggshells In The Soil

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There are lots of things we can do to repurpose kitchen scraps to reduce food waste, including eggshells. From enriching the compost bin to deterring crawling insects that might feast on your tender veggie plants, eggshells are incredibly useful in the garden. We've heard the recommendation to bury eggshells in the soil as fertilizer, so we reached out to an expert to clear things up.

Lisa Steele, a fifth-generation chicken keeper, master gardener, host of "Welcome to My Farm," and author of the new cookbook, "In Season: 125+ Sweet and Savory Recipes Celebrating Simple, Fresh Ingredients," gave us the lowdown on using eggshells in the garden. "Adding eggshells to your garden can be beneficial to plants that need extra calcium," she says. "In general, calcium is beneficial to most types of garden produce, assisting in cell and skin growth."

Steele notes that some veggies need calcium more than others, including vegetables in the nightshade family (eggplant, peppers, and tomatoes) and cucurbitaceae family (cantaloupe, cucumbers, honeydew melon, pumpkin, summer squash, watermelon, and zucchini) which are heavy feeders that need adequate calcium to build strong cell walls and healthy skin. "A calcium deficiency in the soil can lead to blossom-end rot, which makes the produce inedible," she says. "It's also important to be sure to water these crops frequently, because they need water to move the calcium from the soil to the plant stalks and stems."