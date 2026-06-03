Store-Bought Tortillas Are Fine — If You Buy The Right Kind

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If you've been to an authentic Mexican restaurant, you'll know that the quality of a tortilla matters. Fresh tortillas can completely change the taste of a taco or enchilada, providing a softer, more pillowy base and a far superior flavor. However, not all of us have a tortilla press — or the time to use one — so Tasting Table asked chef Claudette Zepeda, author of "Cooking the Borderlands" what her thoughts were on store-bought.

"As a single mother, I say take the help from the store! But I do suggest you mind the type of tortillas you buy," Zepeda said. "Search for the closest Mexican tiendita/market that has good yellow corn or flour tortillas with as little ingredients as possible." Traditional tortillas are meant to contain only three ingredients: flour or masa harina, salt, and water. Nothing else should be needed to amp up the flavor or texture.

Packaged tortillas often contain preservatives, fillers, and stabilizers, which take away from the flavor of the corn. A long ingredient list could also indicate the use of artificial flavors or texture enhancers, which means the base is missing the most essential parts of a good tortilla. So look at the back of the package and make sure that flour or masa harina is the core ingredient, and any supporting ones are natural — or at the very least recognizable.