Store-Bought Tortillas Are Fine — If You Buy The Right Kind
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If you've been to an authentic Mexican restaurant, you'll know that the quality of a tortilla matters. Fresh tortillas can completely change the taste of a taco or enchilada, providing a softer, more pillowy base and a far superior flavor. However, not all of us have a tortilla press — or the time to use one — so Tasting Table asked chef Claudette Zepeda, author of "Cooking the Borderlands" what her thoughts were on store-bought.
"As a single mother, I say take the help from the store! But I do suggest you mind the type of tortillas you buy," Zepeda said. "Search for the closest Mexican tiendita/market that has good yellow corn or flour tortillas with as little ingredients as possible." Traditional tortillas are meant to contain only three ingredients: flour or masa harina, salt, and water. Nothing else should be needed to amp up the flavor or texture.
Packaged tortillas often contain preservatives, fillers, and stabilizers, which take away from the flavor of the corn. A long ingredient list could also indicate the use of artificial flavors or texture enhancers, which means the base is missing the most essential parts of a good tortilla. So look at the back of the package and make sure that flour or masa harina is the core ingredient, and any supporting ones are natural — or at the very least recognizable.
What to look for when buying tortillas
If it's possible, you should also try to buy refrigerated tortillas, rather than shelf-stable ones. Tortillas without any preservatives or additives only last for a few days at room temperature, so if you find some in the fridge, they're probably the freshest available. Claudette Zepeda said, "They are perishable. If you can get them on the shelf at room temp, chances are that they are not very good quality." You should also refrigerate any tortillas when you take them home to prolong shelf life.
A lot of Mexican markets make tortillas on-site, and if you're lucky enough, you might live near a tortilleria, which is a bakery dedicated to the art. "In Southern California we have Northgate Gonzalez markets, they all have a Molino in the store, and are where I buy both my corn and flour," Zepeda said. "Masienda has tortillas that I believe you can buy online or in some grocery stores." Texans are lucky enough to find a tortilleria in every H-E-B store and indulge in the world-famous flour tortillas.
Some other great tortilla brands include Carmelo, Yoli, and Guerrero. A Tasting Table expert who tested 12 store-bought tortilla brands really liked Maria & Ricardo's too. If you can't find any good ones, there are recipes for classic corn tortillas and easy flour tortillas. It's a pain, but you will thank yourself later.