The Unexpected H‑E‑B Product That Fans Love All Across The Globe

With its consistently well-stocked aisles, cheap Hill Country Fair store-brand products, and collaborations with other Texas-native chains, there are many things that make H-E-B the superior grocery store in the lone-star state. As a Texan grocery chain, the Texas theme at H-E-B is strong and proud. But, given the state's large Mexican population, H-E-B has become equally as synonymous with Tex-Mex cuisine, and it's that tradition that inspires the H-E-B product that fans adore: the fresh flour tortillas.

H-E-B accommodated the need for an authentic tortilleria by incorporating one into each of its store locations. There, the tortilla dough blend is separated, rolled, and pressed by hand before being lightly cooked and packaged while still warm and steamy. It's not uncommon to see customers biting into them before leaving the store. But, the real beauty of these tortillas is that they aren't symmetrical or identical like your average store-bought tortilla brand. Instead, some are thicker and some are thinner, while all of them have the bubbles, folds, and the most glorious imperfections that only come from being handmade.

H-E-B's beloved fresh flour tortillas are frequently featured in videos of grocery shoppers from abroad, with H-E-B even sharing a video on its Instagram of a pack traveling all the way from Texas to London, England. The comments are full of people who have travelled internationally with the famous tortillas, too — taking luggage packed with them from Texas to places as far as Tokyo, Japan and Melbourne, Australia.