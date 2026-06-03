Mango Cheeks On The Grill Might Be Your New Favorite Summer BBQ Side

Summertime is grilling season, which means lots of meats, vegetables, and barbecue side dishes. When preparing cookout staples, it's vital not to skimp on the sweets. If you've already got the grill fired up, try preparing mango cheeks as a tasty and tropical snack.

Making this grilled fruit treat is simple and effective, requiring minimal ingredients to deliver big flavor. The first thing you need to know is the proper way to slice a mango. Cutting off the sides, or cheeks, creates ample surface area for grilling. You can also cut cubed shapes into the fruit to get an even better char. Keep the skin on and brush the fruity flesh with your choice of oil before placing the mango on the grill. This will allow you to easily turn the fruit on the grill using tongs, carefully grabbing the mango halves by the peel.

Use coconut oil for a complementary tropical taste or any neutral oil of your choosing. You can also sprinkle some coconut sugar on top before grilling, which will caramelize and provide a delightful crust to the mango. Alternatively, try adding some Tajín before grilling for a hint of spice. The flavor options for grilled mango are nearly as endless as the serving styles. For example, grilled fruits make the perfect summer ice cream topping, cocktail garnish, and so much more.