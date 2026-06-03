Mango Cheeks On The Grill Might Be Your New Favorite Summer BBQ Side
Summertime is grilling season, which means lots of meats, vegetables, and barbecue side dishes. When preparing cookout staples, it's vital not to skimp on the sweets. If you've already got the grill fired up, try preparing mango cheeks as a tasty and tropical snack.
Making this grilled fruit treat is simple and effective, requiring minimal ingredients to deliver big flavor. The first thing you need to know is the proper way to slice a mango. Cutting off the sides, or cheeks, creates ample surface area for grilling. You can also cut cubed shapes into the fruit to get an even better char. Keep the skin on and brush the fruity flesh with your choice of oil before placing the mango on the grill. This will allow you to easily turn the fruit on the grill using tongs, carefully grabbing the mango halves by the peel.
Use coconut oil for a complementary tropical taste or any neutral oil of your choosing. You can also sprinkle some coconut sugar on top before grilling, which will caramelize and provide a delightful crust to the mango. Alternatively, try adding some Tajín before grilling for a hint of spice. The flavor options for grilled mango are nearly as endless as the serving styles. For example, grilled fruits make the perfect summer ice cream topping, cocktail garnish, and so much more.
Creative ways to upgrade grilled mango cheeks
Using oil as a binder for your preference of seasonings is a great way to prep your mango cheeks for the grill. If you'd rather try something other than oil, melted butter, maple syrup, or a coating of honey would also make an excellent choice. Try using cinnamon or brown sugar to bring warmth to the topical treat, or chili powder and lime juice for more zingy heat.
If you want to mix up your mango with other complementary ingredients, try grilling fruit kabobs for the ultimate summer appetizer. Chop up your mango into sizable chunks alongside pineapples, peaches, watermelon, and strawberries, then put them on the grill. Use Greek yogurt, honey, and a squirt of lime juice for a flavorful dipping sauce or drizzle over the freshly grilled fruits.
For a spoonable treat, combine your grilled mango pieces and other fruits into a delicious fruit salad. This would also make a perfect topping for a summertime ice cream sundae or a refreshing granita. Get creative by adding your grilled fruit to a summer sangria or mouthwatering mocktail. Any way you choose to enjoy grilled mango, it will be a perfect addition to your next barbecue.