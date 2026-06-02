Think Twice Before Buying Mushrooms At Costco — Here's Why

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Ideally, we could get all of our weekly groceries at the same place, but realistically, even the best stores tend to have some items (or departments) that just don't shine. While Costco certainly has a cult-like following, there are a few groceries you should never buy there. At the very top of the list is the mushrooms. Customers have been reporting online that Costco's mushrooms are spoiling unusually fast, within just two or three days. This produce quickly turns moldy, rotten, or spotty, and some have noted that it develops a musty smell too. And that's not even the worst of it: the grossest offender is the unusual green slime that several have noticed growing on their mushrooms. "I don't want my fungus to have fungus!" lamented one Reddit poster.

Some say the issue could be improper storage, advising customers to take the purchased mushrooms out of the plastic containers and store them inside paper bags in a dry place. But even with the best storage conditions, if the product is already going (or fully gone) when you bring it home, there's not much left that you can do to extend its shelf life. Another Costco customer on Reddit brought home mushrooms that were packaged three whole weeks prior only to realize that the fungi had gone bad upon opening the package. The user then returned the mushrooms and was shockingly told by the staff that "this was the six carton he saw returned in the last two days."