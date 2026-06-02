The Absolute Best Time To Harvest Your Onions For 10X Better Flavor
Home gardeners know that the work doesn't stop once you've gotten your plants established in the vegetable patch. All the planning, tending, and nurturing is leading to the ultimate moment when you get to harvest what you've created, but this isn't as simple as popping outside and yanking your fresh vegetables from the vine. Or in the case of onions, out of the ground.
Just as with planting your onions in the best possible spot in your garden, allium harvesting needs to be done at the right time. Otherwise, pulling your onions at the wrong time can lead to a less flavorful outcome. Plus, once they're out of the ground, it's not as simple as letting your onions ripen in your kitchen. But what is the best time, and how can you tell? Luckily, there's both a general rule of thumb you can follow and a few things you can look out for.
How to know when it's time to harvest your onions
Most onions are best harvested around 2 ½ to 4 months after they've been planted. Green onions are an exception, they are fast-growing vegetables that can be harvested much sooner. For most other types of onions, 10 to 18 weeks is a reasonable window. But if you're not sure, you can also look for visible signs of ripeness. You'll know they're ready to be pulled when the leaves of your onion plants have started to dry and flop over.
Then, once inside, it's time to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible. Whole, harvested onions are best stored in a dark, dry, and cool place, or in the fridge in a glass container once cut. And if you notice your whole onion is starting to sprout, don't panic. Unlike with green potatoes, which can be toxic when ingested, sprouting onions are still safe to eat, though you'll probably prefer it cooked rather than raw.
Or, better yet, you can use this sprouted bulb to regrow your onions. Once in the ground, just be sure to start the cycle all over again, and mark your calendars for2 ½ to 4 months later for your next perfect harvest.