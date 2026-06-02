The Absolute Best Time To Harvest Your Onions For 10X Better Flavor

Most onions are best harvested around 2 ½ to 4 months after they've been planted. Green onions are an exception, they are fast-growing vegetables that can be harvested much sooner. For most other types of onions, 10 to 18 weeks is a reasonable window. But if you're not sure, you can also look for visible signs of ripeness. You'll know they're ready to be pulled when the leaves of your onion plants have started to dry and flop over.

Then, once inside, it's time to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible. Whole, harvested onions are best stored in a dark, dry, and cool place, or in the fridge in a glass container once cut. And if you notice your whole onion is starting to sprout, don't panic. Unlike with green potatoes, which can be toxic when ingested, sprouting onions are still safe to eat, though you'll probably prefer it cooked rather than raw.

Or, better yet, you can use this sprouted bulb to regrow your onions. Once in the ground, just be sure to start the cycle all over again, and mark your calendars for2 ½ to 4 months later for your next perfect harvest.