6 Potato Myths People Actually Still Believe

Anyone who's spent time on a farm or that buys produce from the farmer's market knows that appearance isn't always the best indicator of freshness. Most people will pick a sprout-less potato over one with little nodules, even if both are perfectly edible. There is some truth to the myth that sprouted potatoes are toxic to consume, but there's more to the story.

According to Poison Control, potatoes contain solanine and chaconine, two glycoalkaloids that are toxic when consumed in high quantities. Potato sprouts, along with the leaves, flowers, dents, and green skin, contain the highest concentrations of glycoalkaloids. A visible amount of green skin could indicate a surplus of glycoalkaloids, and therefore, a higher possibility of getting sick — but it could also just as easily be a sign of increased chlorophyll due to light exposure.

In truth, most domesticated potatoes have less than 10 milligrams of glycoalkaloids, per Cultivariable. And while high doses can be fatal, cases of people dying due to glycoalkaloid consumption are very rare, which, makes this less of a myth and more of a "it depends." Sprouted potatoes are safe to eat (so long as you remove the spouts), and glygoalkaloids are a natural pest deterrent and have a bitter taste that adds complexity to flavor profiles. Just make sure the skin isn't green and that you remove all sprouts.