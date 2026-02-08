You Can't Fix This Classic Soup Mistake With A Potato: Here's Why

The good news is real, spudless solutions do exist. Not only that, they're much more straightforward than the potato trick. The most obvious approach is to simply add more liquid to drown out the salt. Plain water works in a pinch, but the downside is you also dilute much of the flavor. As such, add a splash of unsalted broth instead (for cream soups, use extra cream or another dairy product, such as milk or yogurt, to preserve the richness). Go slow, adding small amounts, tasting, and adding more if needed. No need to stress about ending up with more than you can eat — soup is totally freezeable.

Another tactic you can use is bulking up the soup with more ingredients. Throw in pasta, rice, or beans if you have them; these additions absorb salt while making your meal heartier and filling. Acids, such as lemon juice, can also be used to mask saltiness and make the soup taste balanced again. Vinegar works similarly, as well as tomatoes.

In all honesty, our best tip is to learn how to avoid oversalting altogether. It's as simple as tasting as you go, and being mindful of sodium-containing ingredients, such as broth, bacon, and ham. Sure, you have so many things to worry about already when you're making a creamy chicken gnocchi soup that's Olive Garden-perfect, but trust us — it's worth it to not end up with a ruined pot of soup.