The Easiest Way To Make Soups And Stews Less Salty

It's happened to the best of us, that tragic moment when you're leaning over a soup you've been building, layering, and simmering. It looks and smells amazing until tasting reveals that it's crossed the invisible line from seasoned to salty. Don't cry; those tears would only add more salt. You may have heard some old-timey recommendations that send you searching for a quick fix; maybe you could add a potato, sprinkle in rice, or stir in sugar. But salt isn't a flavor that can be masked or neutralized. The only way to make an over-salted and hearty stew taste less salty is to give the sodium more room to spread out, and the only way to do that is by adding volume, namely water.

With other flavors, you can sometimes balance one with another. But salt is not something you cancel; it's something you have to dilute. Think of it like dye in water. A single drop of food coloring turns a glass blue, but the same drop in a bathtub would look barely tinted. Likewise, sodium disperses through the liquid until every spoonful has the same concentration. When you add more water or other cooking liquid — such as broth, cream, or wine — you lower the ratio of salt to liquid.

So, why does dilution work when other fixes don't? Sodium dissolves evenly into liquid, which is why every spoonful of soup tastes the same once it's stirred. Adding more liquid doesn't remove the salt, but it lowers its concentration in each bite. By contrast, tricks like tossing in a potato or bread don't change the chemistry. They may soak up some salty broth, but when you eat the starch, the salt will still be there, saltily.