Give Sprouted Onions A New Lease On Life And Regrow Them In Your Garden

Despite all of the good intentions you might have when buying fresh produce, sometimes you just don't get to it before it goes bad — particularly for food stored out of sight in the pantry. The onions, once destined for French onion soup or onion rings, have now gone soft and have sprouted long green shoots.

Before you throw them all into the trash in shame, you should know that sprouted onions can be regrown. As a reward for your time and effort, you'll also end up with more onions than you started with. It will take a little prep, but it's easy enough for even the most inexperienced gardeners.

Start by peeling off the skin, then the layers of the onion itself. You want to continue stripping back the onion until you can see where the green sprouts reach the roots. Stop here, as it's vital that the roots stay connected.

Depending on how advanced the sprouts are, you'll see that they're comprised of two or three sets of shoots and roots. These need to be carefully separated, and then each of these can be planted to grow a new onion. You can plant directly in the soil, ensuring that there is around four inches of space between each plant, and that the plants will get full sun. If your onions have sprouted during winter, you'll need to grow them indoors, at least until the chance of frost has passed.