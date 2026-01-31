Your Location Matters When Planting Onions — Here's Why

Onions may not be the prettiest vegetable to grow, but they're certainly one of the most useful. Figuring which items you eat most often is the first thing to consider before planting a vegetable garden, and as a fundamental part of soups, sauces, and salads, who couldn't use more of these easy-to-grow alliums? The only tricky part is that location really matters, as different varieties of onions require different day lengths in order to thrive.

Day length refers to the length of time when the sun is out on an average day in a specific region. In order to grow to fruition, day length-sensitive plants like onions need a certain amount of daylight hours – as well as a sufficient length of time spent in darkness — on a 24-hour basis. This phenomenon is known as photoperiodism, and ignoring it is a gardening mistake you'll want to avoid. You must buy onion seeds that are suited to the typical day and night lengths where you live, or the plants may never produce bulbs.

There are three categories of onions in regards to day length needs: short-day, intermediate-day, and long-day. Short-day plants will only begin growing onions after 10 to 12 hours of day length; any more or less, and they get thrown out of whack. Intermediate plants need 12 to 14 hours of daylight, and long-day ones begin bulbing after 14 to 16 hours. Figuring out your local day length is also easier than you might assume.