The Minty, Medicinal Herb That Makes Hummingbirds Flock To Your Yard

Bee balm got its name because it was originally used to treat bee stings. It is one of many common types of herbs used for medicinal purposes, as it has antimicrobial and antifungal properties. When brewed as a tea, it may offer some relief from cold and flu symptoms, yeast and fungal infections, and digestive issues. The flowers and leaves can be used topically to alleviate burns, minor wounds, and toothaches. The stems can be cut open, and the liquid inside can be used as an antiseptic and analgesic for minor scratches.

You can also use the leaves, stems, and flowers in the kitchen. Flowers should be harvested when healthy, not if they are wilted or dying. There are many uses for edible flowers, including as a garnish for salads or drinks, or dried for use as an herb. The petals and leaves of the plant can be brewed for Oswego tea or muddled like mint for a cocktail. Fresh or dried leaves are also a great substitute for mint, thyme, or oregano in recipes. They have a herby, citrusy taste with mild minty and peppery notes. The stems can be harvested above the root and chopped up to add flavor to salads or meals.

The leaves and flowers can also be infused into honey, simple syrup, vinegar, or liquor to enhance it with a herby, minty flavor. To make an herbal infusion, you will need to wash and dry bee balm leaves in a cool, well-ventilated area. After a few weeks, the herbs should be dry enough to use whole or crumble into a powder for your infusion.