No Blinds, No Problem: There's An Easier Way To Cover Kitchen Windows And It's Just As Dazzling
Your kitchen is a safe space for expressing your culinary creativity and making memorable meals. When it comes to home decor, choosing the right accents for your kitchen is of the utmost importance. While blinds and curtains are a typical choice for coverage, try window film for an easy kitchen window treatment that will elevate your cooking space in style.
Not only is window film an affordable alternative to traditional blinds, it's also a DIY kitchen upgrade you can actually finish within one weekend. This is a wonderful way to cover up your kitchen windows that lets you choose between a variety of different options including glare control, heat blocking, blackout, privacy, and more. The number of decorative designs also pairs up function and fashion, allowing you to fully customize your kitchen space.
One thing to keep in mind about this unique kitchen window upgrade is that the film is not permanent. Though some can be removed and reapplied, many types can only be removed and replaced with new window film. Considering the costlier investment of choosing the right curtains or blinds to remain in your kitchen for a long time, window film invites you to change up the look of your kitchen windows on a whim, something you can do on your own timeline and at a budget price.
Tips for using window film on your kitchen windows
While this sticky cling film can have somewhat of a learning curve, with a little practice and research, you'll have your kitchen windows covered in no time. Start by thoroughly cleansing your windows using a mixture of bottled water and either a small amount of dish soap or baby shampoo. Load this into a spray bottle and make sure to wipe the surface fully dry.
Next, make sure to cut your piece of window film slightly larger than needed by about 1 inch. Use either window cleaner or film adhesive spray and apply this to the window, carefully remove the backing, and adhere the cling film. Use a squeegee to carefully remove any air bubbles in a downward motion, moving out towards the edges and finish by trimming the excess film from the edges.
Skipping curtains and blinds in favor of window film will make your kitchen windows shine with a renewed and vibrant look. You can even experiment with specific patterns and colors to design the retro kitchen of your dreams. Try changing up your kitchen window film with each season to keep your space fresh and fashionable. No matter how you choose to use this accessibly priced decor, it will be a worthwhile DIY project.