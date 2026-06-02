Your Favorite Light Beer Could Just Be A Diluted Version Of A Stronger Brew

Light beer can be a pretty controversial topic, but the fact is this: people love these drinks. Almost half of the beer consumed in the United States is light beer, such as Miller Lite and Bud Light, according to Statista. But this isn't too surprising when you consider the fact that light beer is essentially engineered to be easy to drink. It doesn't weigh on your stomach as much, and it has a crisp and uncomplicated taste. But have you ever thought about exactly how a beer is made "light"? One of the most common production methods is shockingly straightforward, as companies will take a finished beer batch and essentially just add water.

Making light beer starts with a strategic grain choice. Instead of relying on a 100% malted barley grain bill, breweries mix the malts with adjuncts (rice and corn work best) that ferment into alcohol cleanly and leave minimal carbs behind. But once everything's done, the carb and calorie count in the concentrated base may still be too "heavy" to be considered a proper light beer. The fix? Add water until you hit the sweet spot.

By itself, light beer doesn't have a lot of flavor already, but when it's "washed out" with water in this fashion, even more of the flavor is stripped. So, when you hear someone say that light beer tastes watery, well, it's a fair critique now that you know how some of these beers are made.