Your Favorite Light Beer Could Just Be A Diluted Version Of A Stronger Brew
Light beer can be a pretty controversial topic, but the fact is this: people love these drinks. Almost half of the beer consumed in the United States is light beer, such as Miller Lite and Bud Light, according to Statista. But this isn't too surprising when you consider the fact that light beer is essentially engineered to be easy to drink. It doesn't weigh on your stomach as much, and it has a crisp and uncomplicated taste. But have you ever thought about exactly how a beer is made "light"? One of the most common production methods is shockingly straightforward, as companies will take a finished beer batch and essentially just add water.
Making light beer starts with a strategic grain choice. Instead of relying on a 100% malted barley grain bill, breweries mix the malts with adjuncts (rice and corn work best) that ferment into alcohol cleanly and leave minimal carbs behind. But once everything's done, the carb and calorie count in the concentrated base may still be too "heavy" to be considered a proper light beer. The fix? Add water until you hit the sweet spot.
By itself, light beer doesn't have a lot of flavor already, but when it's "washed out" with water in this fashion, even more of the flavor is stripped. So, when you hear someone say that light beer tastes watery, well, it's a fair critique now that you know how some of these beers are made.
Not all light beers are made like this
Brewing a big batch and diluting it down is cheap and easy for companies choosing to use that method. If you buy your lights from microbreweries, however, the brewery will likely take a more sophisticated approach. Specifically, it will engineer the beer to be lighter from the very start.
Breweries will start with that same high-adjunct grain bill, then follow it up with what's called "exogenous" enzymes. These enzymes break down complex starches into simpler sugars that yeast can ferment, leaving behind far fewer residual carbs. Some brewers also layer in specialty malts and hops using special varietals like Mosaic and Cashmere to bolster the mouthfeel and character. A few go as far as adding chicory root to restore body and sweetness. Done right, the beer comes out naturally light and even flavorful without needing water dilution.
Trust us and give light beers a shot (and we recommend serving them ice cold). These can be just as flavorful as premium lagers. If you've steered clear of light beers before, one of these quality pints is likely to change your mind!