These 8 Chain Restaurant Side Dishes Have Their Own Devoted Fanbase

Texas Roadhouse is so well known for its rolls that they are an easy favorite with customers. People try replicating it with copycat recipes all over the internet. When they are fresh, they are pillowy, warm, slightly sweet, and incredibly easy to eat.

However, some say it's not even the rolls that are so good, but the condiment that it's served with. "It's the sweet butter that slaps...not the bread. The bread is just the vessel," one Reddit comment explains. On the other hand, some disagree and say the rolls are the true stars, that they could devour the entire basket themselves, and that they're actually the best complimentary bread from a restaurant. There are entire discussions about the rolls, so they certainly have accrued a huge fan base. For best results, though, we suggest pairing the butter with the rolls.

The key is to get some rolls with your meal and ask for more before you box up your food, so you can take some home. Sometimes you might get a couple, but other happy customers have said they received an entire bag full of the tasty rolls.