Here's Why Your Babybel Cheese Belongs In The Air Fryer
Few snacks are more iconic than Babybel cheese. Who among us doesn't harbor nostalgia for those satisfying wax cases? The cheese inside is a tiny bit nutty, a tiny bit salty, a tiny bit tangy, and all-around rich, milky, and toothsome. It's even a good source of protein. A big part of the appeal with Babybel is how effortless that flavor and protein is. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't also have some fun with this snack. There are all different creative uses for Babybel cheese. And one that guarantees to be a favorite involves your air fryer.
Babybels are great in the air fryer, not just because they simply taste good, but because they're one of the best cheese types for melting. Cheese melts better — into a smoother, more consistently ooey-gooey delight — when it has a higher moisture content, like mozzarella and brie versus drier cheeses like pecorino. Babybel is its own kind of cheese, but most similar to the Dutch cheese Edam. Edam is higher in moisture than something like parmesan but lower than fresh mozz. Babybels deliver epic cheese pulls but also don't melt right into a puddle, making them perfect for air-fried snacks.
There are two main ways to prepare Babybels in the air fryer: with bread so it becomes a warm, soft cheese-covered toast slice; or breaded, seasoned, and air-fried into an exciting update on a mozzarella stick-like situation. The differences come down to cook time, ingredients, and what kind of snack you want.
Ideas for air-frying Babybels
To create a cheese toastie, simply place your bread slice into the air fryer with the unwrapped Babybel on top and cook it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 3 minutes. You'll end up with a perfectly softened cheese you can easily spread. Dress it up with seasonings like salt, black pepper, and/or red pepper flakes, or go fancier. Top it with fresh basil and a tomato slice, a sweet and fruity jam or savory onion jam, chopped nuts, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar or hot honey, slices of apple or pear — the sky's the limit.
Alternatively, one of the most effortless yet crowd-pleasing party appetizers or family dinner upgrades is the mozzarella stick-like approach. You'll need separate bowls of egg and breadcrumbs to dip unwrapped Babybels into — it's a good idea to do this dipping twice to ensure an even coating. Using nonstick spray or aluminum foil lining the air fryer basket, cook these at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 3 minutes per side.
You can jazz up these air-fried Babybels in countless ways. Instead of plain breadcrumbs, use crushed potato chips, Doritos, Ritz crackers, Cheez-Its, or mix seasonings in. Use taco seasoning, and then serve with salsa and sour cream or a creamy avocado sauce and a squeeze of lime. You can also use rosemary, red pepper flakes, garlic, and oregano, and serve with marinara dipping sauce. With such a reliably good base in the Babybel, it's hard to go wrong.