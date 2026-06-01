Here's Why Your Babybel Cheese Belongs In The Air Fryer

Few snacks are more iconic than Babybel cheese. Who among us doesn't harbor nostalgia for those satisfying wax cases? The cheese inside is a tiny bit nutty, a tiny bit salty, a tiny bit tangy, and all-around rich, milky, and toothsome. It's even a good source of protein. A big part of the appeal with Babybel is how effortless that flavor and protein is. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't also have some fun with this snack. There are all different creative uses for Babybel cheese. And one that guarantees to be a favorite involves your air fryer.

Babybels are great in the air fryer, not just because they simply taste good, but because they're one of the best cheese types for melting. Cheese melts better — into a smoother, more consistently ooey-gooey delight — when it has a higher moisture content, like mozzarella and brie versus drier cheeses like pecorino. Babybel is its own kind of cheese, but most similar to the Dutch cheese Edam. Edam is higher in moisture than something like parmesan but lower than fresh mozz. Babybels deliver epic cheese pulls but also don't melt right into a puddle, making them perfect for air-fried snacks.

There are two main ways to prepare Babybels in the air fryer: with bread so it becomes a warm, soft cheese-covered toast slice; or breaded, seasoned, and air-fried into an exciting update on a mozzarella stick-like situation. The differences come down to cook time, ingredients, and what kind of snack you want.