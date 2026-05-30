6 Best Steakhouse Chain Mac And Cheese, According To Reviews
There are steakhouse sides so delicious, they actually rival the steak itself. So, although you may think the steak is the end-all, be-all when you go to a steakhouse, that's not always the case — sometimes, it really is the sides that make the meal. At most steakhouse restaurants, there are a pretty wide variety of sides to choose from. Baked potatoes are a steakhouse classic, as are some sort of steamed vegetable and roasted Brussels sprouts. At higher-end steakhouses, you might see a few seafood-centric options, while at more budget-friendly establishments, buttered corn may be on the menu. But what every good steakhouse chain has in common is an excellent mac and cheese on the side dish portion of the menu.
Although it might not always be the most natural accompaniment for a steak, mac and cheese is one that embraces the ethos of a steakhouse experience: indulgence in a rich and satisfying dish. Unfortunately, though, not every steakhouse delivers a solid mac and cheese. While some are just okay, and others are downright subpar, we're taking a closer look at the ones that really do shine.
You might spot some of your old favorites here, or maybe you'll come across steakhouses you have yet to try. One thing is for sure, though: Mac and cheese lovers aren't going to be disappointed when dining at these chains.
The Capital Grille's Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese
When you want to go out to a steakhouse chain that feels comfortably upscale — and one that boasts a solid wine list — The Capital Grille is a top option to seek out. It's perhaps best known for its dry-aged steaks, but it's more than just a spot for meat lovers. It's also an excellent place to dine for seafood lovers, since you'll find seafood classics like shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster salad, and oysters Rockefeller on the menu. But don't overlook the sides. That's where you'll find the lobster mac 'n' cheese, which might be one of the best items on the menu.
The cheese sauce is made with mascarpone, cream cheese, havarti, and Parmesan, with a white cheddar and Grana Padano crust. This unique blend of cheeses makes for a mac and cheese you won't find everywhere, and that's before you even taste the lobster.
This mac and cheese came in at number three in a Daily Meal ranking of steakhouse mac and cheese, while a Houston Press writer announced that it basically gave them "an out-of-body experience." That's no small praise for a steakhouse chain's mac and cheese. Customer reviewers on sites like Tripadvisor and Facebook also often rave about this mac, so it's definitely one you should check out if you love lobster. It won't leave you wondering how lobster and mac and cheese became such an iconic duo.
Saltgrass Steak House's Smoked Macaroni & Cheese
If you like a well-seasoned steak, then there's a chance that you're already a fan of Saltgrass Steak House. The chain restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steaks seasoned with a seven-spice blend. It makes sense, then, that Saltgrass would also have an especially well-seasoned macaroni and cheese on offer. One Tripadvisor reviewer specifically told other diners to seek out the smoked macaroni & cheese, because it was just that good. The steak was also great, they said, but it was clear that the star of the show was this smoky, cheesy side dish.
A Facebook reviewer called out the smoked macaroni & cheese as part of a particularly good meal they'd had at the restaurant, and another similarly praised the dish, again highlighting the intense smokiness of the cheesy pasta. One Redditor even liked it so much that they asked if anyone had a recipe for it. At the time of this writing, there are unfortunately still no responses, so it looks like you'll just have to plan a trip to your local Saltgrass Steak House if you want to experience it for yourself.
Smith & Wollensky's Truffled Mac & Cheese
Taking the number one spot on Daily Meal's aforementioned ranking of steakhouse chain mac and cheese is Smith & Wollensky's truffled mac & cheese. Reviewer Jenn Carnevale explained that this is one of the lighter steakhouse mac and cheese dishes out there, which can be a good thing when you want to save more room for your steak. There are plenty of lobster mac and cheese options on this list, which makes sense at a higher-end steakhouse chain. But Smith & Wollensky is the only chain featured here that offers that specific truffle note in its mac and cheese.
The dish is reportedly made with four different types of cheese, including Monterey Jack, cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan. It gets its signature truffle flavor not from actual truffle shavings but from a flavorful truffle oil. It's also topped with panko breadcrumbs for a nice extra crunch, which is just another reason it once landed on DuJour's list of the "dreamiest" mac and cheese dishes. It has also received a slew of positive reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, so it's not just publications that are giving this unique mac and cheese a thumbs up.
Ruth's Chris Steak House's Lobster Mac & Cheese
Ruth's Chris Steak House is another one of the higher-end steakhouse chains that we love going to on special occasions. The ultra-heated plates at Ruth's Chris are a real draw, since your steak will be sizzling when it comes out — and that makes it even more appealing to dig into. But you shouldn't just go there for the steak alone. Among this chain's many delicious signature side dishes, the lobster mac & cheese stands out as one of the best.
One Tripadvisor reviewer explained that the lobster mac and cheese at Ruth's Chris is so good because it's not too rich or cheesy, which allows you to more fully enjoy the lobster in the dish. Another Facebook reviewer echoed that sentiment, adding that the overall texture of this mac is quite creamy. Many Yelp reviewers also call out just how delicious this seafood mac and cheese is, with some calling it the highlight of their meal. But you don't actually have to book a reservation at Ruth's Chris Steak House to get a taste of this lobster mac & cheese, when you can make this copycat recipe at home.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse's Lobster Macaroni & Cheese
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse's lobster macaroni & cheese took the number two spot on that same Daily Meal ranking of steakhouse mac and cheese dishes, and for good reason. Made with both fontina and Parmesan cheeses, this dish has a creamy base and a generous portion of lobster. According to reviewer Jenn Carnevale, this is the one to order if you're specifically looking for a good lobster mac.
But Carnevale isn't alone. Yelp reviewers have also taken to the forum to discuss just how delicious this mac and cheese is, with some saying it was one of the best parts of their whole meal. And good news for date night: One user noted that the serving size is large enough to share for two people, and another Facebook user agreed. You can also find positive reviews for Del Frisco's lobster macaroni & cheese on Tripadvisor. So, if you haven't already, it sounds like this pasta side should be on your list of must-try steakhouse dishes.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar's Chipotle Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Want something a bit different in your steakhouse mac and cheese? Head to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Here, you're not going to find a truffled mac & cheese, but you will find a similarly unique one that's packed with a depth of flavor that's pretty rare for mac and cheese recipes. This one is made with cavatappi pasta (which, if you ask us, is basically the more sophisticated version of macaroni), as well as a smoked cheddar cheese that delivers a pop of flavor you won't get from milder cheeses. Chipotle panko breadcrumbs finish off the dish, offering a more interesting texture, as well as a hint of spice.
One way you can tell this is a popular steakhouse side? You can find multiple copycat recipes online. You know you're doing something right as a restaurant if lots of people are trying to recreate one of your dishes at home. The chipotle cheddar mac & cheese has also found praise on Yelp, with one reviewer saying it was the best mac and cheese they'd ever had.
Methodology
I selected these particular steakhouse mac and cheese dishes based on online consensus. I researched available reviews for the largest steakhouse chain restaurants in the country on websites like Yelp, Tripadvisor, Facebook, and Reddit, as well as online publications. I then selected those with the best reviews, specifically focusing on mac and cheese dishes that go beyond the basic combo of pasta and cheese sauce. These restaurants' mac and cheese sides are widely, if not uniformly, praised.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Daily Meal, and Mashed.