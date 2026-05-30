6 Best Steakhouse Chain Mac And Cheese, According To Reviews

There are steakhouse sides so delicious, they actually rival the steak itself. So, although you may think the steak is the end-all, be-all when you go to a steakhouse, that's not always the case — sometimes, it really is the sides that make the meal. At most steakhouse restaurants, there are a pretty wide variety of sides to choose from. Baked potatoes are a steakhouse classic, as are some sort of steamed vegetable and roasted Brussels sprouts. At higher-end steakhouses, you might see a few seafood-centric options, while at more budget-friendly establishments, buttered corn may be on the menu. But what every good steakhouse chain has in common is an excellent mac and cheese on the side dish portion of the menu.

Although it might not always be the most natural accompaniment for a steak, mac and cheese is one that embraces the ethos of a steakhouse experience: indulgence in a rich and satisfying dish. Unfortunately, though, not every steakhouse delivers a solid mac and cheese. While some are just okay, and others are downright subpar, we're taking a closer look at the ones that really do shine.

You might spot some of your old favorites here, or maybe you'll come across steakhouses you have yet to try. One thing is for sure, though: Mac and cheese lovers aren't going to be disappointed when dining at these chains.