Say Goodbye To Sticky, Greasy Kitchen Cabinets With This Easy Coating

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Greasy kitchen cabinets can be a nightmare to clean. Unfortunately, the longer you let grease and grime sit on the surface, the more likely it is to damage the cabinet paint or wood, cause foul odors, attract pests, and even create a fire hazard. Ideally, you should clean your kitchen cabinets every week to fight grease, and do a deep clean every six months. However, if you're struggling to find motivation to tackle a deep cleaning project, you might benefit from taking a preventive approach instead. After applying a heavy-duty wood finish, your cabinets will be primed to resist grease.

A two-component polyurethane or 2K poly coating is a premium, factory-grade finish for wooden kitchen cabinets. It is composed of a resin base and a hardener that are mixed together before being applied to the cabinet surface. The ingredients undergo a chemical reaction that bonds them to the wood, resulting in a highly durable surface that resists grease, stains, and scratches. The coating essentially acts as a hard seal that prevents water and other contaminants from penetrating. High-gloss finishes have the added benefit of making it easier to remove surface-level liquids and grease from the cabinets before they cause damage.

While the coating won't prevent grease, food particles, and dust from settling on your cabinets, it will make clean-up easier. After application of a 2K poly coating, it will be much easier to degrease kitchen cabinets while avoiding finish damage. However, you should take the time to properly prep your cabinets before application, and follow our tips for applying a 2K poly coating to kitchen cabinets.