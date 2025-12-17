Why You Should Be Cleaning Greasy Kitchen Cabinets With Cooking Oil

For tougher buildup that feels almost lacquered onto corners, plain oil sometimes needs a little reinforcement. That's where the classic DIY household cleaner ingredient, baking-soda paste, comes in. Mixing two parts baking soda with one part cooking oil creates a spreadable scrub that tackles the stubborn stuff without scratching the cabinet's finish. The oil keeps the paste glide-y and gentle, and the baking soda adds just enough gently abrasive grit to pull off the older, more polymerized layers of gunk that have hardened over time.

Use a soft cloth or even an old toothbrush to work the paste into tight seams and along the tops of cabinet doors, where residue tends to accumulate unnoticed. Let it sit for a minute or two if the goo is especially tenacious, then wipe clean. Hinges and handles benefit from this treatment as well, because the paste loosens whatever's lodged around the joinery and brings back the shine. In a food-prep area, it's nice to be able to use food-grade products instead of harsh or toxic ones, especially when they work just as well or better.

Once the grime is gone, make sure to rinse. Warm water and dish soap will emulsify whatever oil remains, so it doesn't leave behind a film of its own. And, always dry the surface thoroughly afterward, because leaving water on wood can warp it. As long as you finish with a full wash and dry, cleaning with cooking oil is a solid method that leaves cabinets clean and free of stubborn stickiness. You can do this when you notice the buildup building up, or just plan to give all the hard-to-reach surfaces in your kitchen a seasonal once-over, which is good for the Feng Shui of your kitchen, anyway.