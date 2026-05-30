6 Dunkin' Secrets Only Employees Know

In 1950, Dunkin' set out to provide Americans with two essentials: Coffee and donuts. And, long story short, it fulfilled that mission on an astronomical scale. Today, its employees serve thousands of customers every day in its more than 10,000 locations across the U.S.

If you want to know more about how to get the best out of your Dunkin' experience, it's the workers you need to listen to. That's why we searched high and low on Reddit to find out what secrets Dunkin' employees know that the average customer doesn't. And reader, you'll be pleased to know that we found out some pretty interesting stuff.

We got the lowdown on how to increase your chances of getting free food (yes, really), as well as why things can get quite disorganized and chaotic sometimes. Plus, there's a pretty handy latte tip that might save you some money on your next coffee run.