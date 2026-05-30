6 Dunkin' Secrets Only Employees Know
In 1950, Dunkin' set out to provide Americans with two essentials: Coffee and donuts. And, long story short, it fulfilled that mission on an astronomical scale. Today, its employees serve thousands of customers every day in its more than 10,000 locations across the U.S.
If you want to know more about how to get the best out of your Dunkin' experience, it's the workers you need to listen to. That's why we searched high and low on Reddit to find out what secrets Dunkin' employees know that the average customer doesn't. And reader, you'll be pleased to know that we found out some pretty interesting stuff.
We got the lowdown on how to increase your chances of getting free food (yes, really), as well as why things can get quite disorganized and chaotic sometimes. Plus, there's a pretty handy latte tip that might save you some money on your next coffee run.
Very little training is given before you start the job
If you've ever rocked up to a busy Dunkin', ready to order your favorite iced coffee (our taste tester's go-to is a Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, in case you were wondering), and found yourself faced with a long line and a stressed, baffled-looking worker, there's a strong chance they're a new hire. Many people who work at the chain, or have worked there in the past, say that Dunkin' doesn't offer new starters much training. In fact, many say it's usually a case of watching a few starter videos, and then learning on the job, which is a recipe for confusion — especially for those with unsupportive managers. Some say they didn't even get the option of watching the videos, leaving them completely in the dark before they get on the floor serving customers.
"This is 100% normal for [Dunkin']," said one Redditor in response to a new, stressed-out worker in the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit. "No one will train you, no one will help, and you have to fight for every penny you earn." The lesson? If a new worker is taking your order and they look slightly out of sorts, be kind and patient. They, and everyone else (new starter or not) who works at the store, will be grateful.
If customers are nice, sometimes they get free food
Listen, kindness is a virtue, and it's not something you should do just for free food. Can you sense a but coming? Here it is: But, if kindness does result in free food, that's got to be a win, right? At Dunkin', if you're polite and gracious to your server, you might end up with a few extra donuts or maybe some of the chain's iconic Munchkin donut holes. Yes, seriously. Kindness pays off. "If [customers are] nice and order after [they've] paid, I'll just give donuts for free," said one Redditor in r/DunkinDonuts. They added: "It's mainly for kind customers and regulars who I will bend over backwards for."
If you're a kind regular, you might also end up with a free coffee every now and again. And pooches aren't exempt, either. Many Dunkin' employees say that if the customer is nice, then they're happy to give out pupcups for free, too. One Redditor said: "I give kids extra Munchkins and the dogs free pup cups if the customers are nice and my manager isn't looking."
They don't always count out the portions of extra food
Kindness is important, but it's not always essential for free food. Sometimes, employees give away certain things for free because it's simply easier for them. Counting out portion sizes takes time, which is always in short supply when the restaurant is busy and the line is long. "Extra snack and bacon for everyone usually 11 pieces," said a Redditor. "I don't have time to count half [pieces] of bacon."
Others say they throw in extra food for customers because they don't like wasting food at the end of the day, and others do it simply because they don't like their job and want to get back at the company. "Double the hash browns. Double the bacon. Extra Munchkins. Everything I can get away with. F Dunkin," said another Redditor. Basically, the motivations vary, but the result is always the same: Free food for you.
In some locations, donuts arrive frozen, but they're frosted and powdered on site
Arguably, there's nothing tastier than a freshly baked donut, with its pillowy inside and slightly crisp outside. At Dunkin', though, we're sorry to say that fresh donuts aren't guaranteed. According to franchise owner Amir Mohamed, how fresh the donuts are depends on the capacity of the restaurant. He explained in a TikTok video in 2024 that some choose to bake them in-house, but others work with other franchises to run one central kitchen where donuts are baked and shipped out every day. Some restaurants choose neither option and instead receive shipments of frozen donuts.
Those who work in restaurants that receive frozen donuts say they're usually thawed out in store, before workers frost, powder, and fill them. "Donut finishing takes me [five to six] hours on a good day, making around 20-23 dozens as well as muffins, bagels, and biscuits," a Dunkin' worker explained on Reddit. It seems things have changed over the years, because many who remember working and visiting Dunkin' in the 1990s and 2000s say they were always made fresh in-store. "10-15 years ago you walked into a Dunkin Donuts and you smelled the fry grease, those babies were made fresh and boy did they taste good," said one Redditor in the r/fastfood subreddit. So, how do you know if the donuts in your local Dunkin' are fresh today? It's simple: According to Mohamed, all you need to do is ask.
The busiest day of the week varies by location
If you're wondering when might be the best time to grab some Munchkins, a cooling Refresher, or non-donut options like loaded hashbrowns, cakes, or stuffed croissants without having to deal with a super long line, we're sorry to say that there is no straightforward answer. According to employees, the busiest day of the week entirely varies depending on which Dunkin' you visit.
For some, Monday mornings are the busiest time (presumably as people seek caffeine and sugar load as they brace themselves for the beginning of the work week), while others say that Saturdays are when things get really hectic. Many say that it's Sundays that have the worst rush. But, as you might expect, most locations get super busy around the holidays. And if you're going to a Dunkin' near a university campus, you can pretty much expect it to always be busy, regardless of the day.
Remember those new hires we were talking about earlier? Make sure to go extra easy on them during busy periods. "Dunkin Donuts rush hour, to put it bluntly, is f***ing insane," one Redditor complained. "On like my second day ... I was expected to make like 10 drinks in [three] minutes."
A Caramel Craze is basically just an upgraded caramel latte
Earlier, we mentioned that our taste tester's favorite iced coffee at Dunkin' was a Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, and we know they're not alone in thinking that this drink is one of the chain's best offerings. They praised its depth of flavor, which helps to balance out the sweetness, and they loved the caramel sauce, which had notes of brown butter, toasted sugar, and vanilla.
But to some Dunkin' employees, the Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte isn't really that special. In fact, many say that it's basically just a caramel latte with a little extra on top. "The only difference is that we add whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar powder on top of it," a worker pointed out in the r/DunkinDonuts sub. "So you're really paying extra just for the toppings." So, if it's just that indulgent dessert-like caramel flavor you're after rather than the extras, many Dunkin' employees recommend saving your money and just getting a regular caramel latte.