Dollar Tree Sells 28 Ounces Of This Fast Food Chain's Tater Tots For Just 5 Bucks
If you're a fan of fast food fare, sometimes it's fun to skip the drive-thru at your go-to chain and grab a store-bought version of your favorite foods. The next time you're shopping at Dollar Tree, scope out the frozen section for a super-sized version of tater tots that can't be beat. Just $5 will get you a 28-ounce bag of Sonic's very own fast food spuds. As a note, this purchase can only be made in-store at Dollar Tree.
This offering from the famed chain ranked highly in Tasting Table's assessment of tater tot brands for its familiar fast food flavor and accessibility. While $4 will get you a large container of tater tots from your local Sonic, you can get a huge bag to enjoy over multiple servings for the same price at Dollar Tree for just $1 more. Try preparing a cherry limeade slush and enjoy a homemade fast food feast inspired by Sonic or consider all the delicious possibilities for these potato-based treats.
With so many creative and clever ways to use tater tots, this Sonic-by-way-of-Dollar Tree variety is a total win. In addition to making your own meal with a little bit of fast food flare, these tots are also a great base for casseroles and hot dishes. There are also plenty of flavorful toppings you can use for loaded tater tots and much more.
Enjoying Sonic tater tots from Dollar Tree's frozen section
While the Sonic fast food chain is well known for its massive selection of drinks, apps, and burgers, its tater tots are sometimes criticized by customers for being underdone and underwhelming. With that said, the convenience of buying a bag of the frozen ones from Dollar Tree allows you to prepare them any way you wish. Bake them in the oven, air fry, or deep fry them to your preferred level of crispiness and potato perfection.
Though the chain has a fairly robust breakfast section on its menu, you can take Sonic tater tots from Dollar Tree and turn them into edible cups using a muffin tin which you can fill with eggs, cheese, breakfast meats, and plenty of other delightful ingredients. These tots are also perfect for smashing and using in place of bread for a sandwich. If you're a fan of baked casseroles, try using these in a myriad of recipes.
Take a cue from the popular chain and make a cheeseburger-style casserole using these tots, ground beef, shredded cheese, and condensed cream of mushroom soup. You can also use them in a shepherd's pie-inspired tater tot hotdish recipe. Thanks to Dollar Tree's bargain prices, a bag of Sonic's fast food tots are more plentiful than ever, allowing you to enjoy all the potato-filled possibilities.