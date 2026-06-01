Dollar Tree Sells 28 Ounces Of This Fast Food Chain's Tater Tots For Just 5 Bucks

If you're a fan of fast food fare, sometimes it's fun to skip the drive-thru at your go-to chain and grab a store-bought version of your favorite foods. The next time you're shopping at Dollar Tree, scope out the frozen section for a super-sized version of tater tots that can't be beat. Just $5 will get you a 28-ounce bag of Sonic's very own fast food spuds. As a note, this purchase can only be made in-store at Dollar Tree.

This offering from the famed chain ranked highly in Tasting Table's assessment of tater tot brands for its familiar fast food flavor and accessibility. While $4 will get you a large container of tater tots from your local Sonic, you can get a huge bag to enjoy over multiple servings for the same price at Dollar Tree for just $1 more. Try preparing a cherry limeade slush and enjoy a homemade fast food feast inspired by Sonic or consider all the delicious possibilities for these potato-based treats.

With so many creative and clever ways to use tater tots, this Sonic-by-way-of-Dollar Tree variety is a total win. In addition to making your own meal with a little bit of fast food flare, these tots are also a great base for casseroles and hot dishes. There are also plenty of flavorful toppings you can use for loaded tater tots and much more.