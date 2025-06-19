17 Flavorful Toppings For Loaded Tater Tots

A beloved cousin of french fries and hash browns, tater tots are ideal when you want to enjoy a potato dish in a different format. And while you can always dunk them in your favorite dipping sauce once they're cooked, we suggest loading tater tots up with your favorite toppings to impart additional flavor, texture, and color.

Simply put, there's a lot of room for creativity when it comes to making loaded tater tots, particularly in regards to combining taste and texture. To help you create the best loaded tots out there, we've listed some of the best and most flavor topping options for the potato side dish.

We'll discuss what each ingredient offers as a tater tot topping, in addition to suggestions for pairing your loaded tots. The great thing about this list is that many of the toppings work marvelously together, creating a harmonious mixture that you'll crave well after eating them. You can make them from scratch or grab from your favorite frozen tater tot brand. Either way, you're going to have a lot of inspiration once you read this list.