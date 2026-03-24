Turn Tater Tots Into Edible Cups Using Simple Muffin Tin Magic
Potatoes in all their many forms are simply irresistible and endlessly versatile. There are so many creative ways to use tater tots that can elevate just about any meal imaginable. Taking a cue from smashed tater tots, you can use a muffin tin to shape your cooked tots into useful potato-rich cups, perfect to house all your favorite ingredients.
Load a small handful of about six frozen tater tots into each opening of your muffin tin to create enough surface area to make a cup. Much like a three-ingredient smashed tater tots recipe, you'll start by baking them in the oven for about 10 minutes at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit to allow the tots to soften and become pliable. After retrieving your muffin tin from the oven, carefully use the bottom of a glass, spoon, or pestle to shape the taters tots into cups before placing them back into the oven to finish baking for another 10 to 15 minutes.
The texture of these smashed tater tot cups will have all the tenderness and taste of cooked potatoes inside, and plenty of delightful crispy texture on the outside. You can also add cheese and other seasonings to your tater tot cups during the baking process for even more flavor. Once the cups are cooled and set, there are nearly infinite possibilities for fun fillings.
Using your tater tot cups
You can use muffin tin tater tot cups for practically every meal — including dessert, if you're feeling especially adventurous! Use these tot cups to give breakfast and brunch an even more whimsical touch. Fill each one with a mixture of scrambled eggs, cooked breakfast meats, and fresh herbs, and cover with cheese before baking in the oven. If you're planning to serve a large group, this is also ideal for allowing your guests to customize their egg mixture with their choice of add-ins and toppings.
For lunch, dinner, and snack time, tater tot cups are an excellent vessel for such foods as stews, chili, or hearty dips. Keep recipes for loaded baked potatoes or loaded tater tots in mind and use your muffin tin-made cups to transform these into individually sized portions by adding a dollop of sour cream, fresh chives, shredded cheese, and cooked bacon bits into each. Your tater tot cups will easily become the ultimate appetizer with a generous filling of creamy Buffalo chicken dip.
If you're really feeling creative, try adding pizza-inspired fillings like marinara sauce, pepperoni, and melty mozzarella cheese to the cups before baking for a quick and simple dinner. Similarly, these cups can be used for a vegan-friendly or vegetarian dinner with the addition of a black bean chili recipe topped off with dairy-free cheese shreds. These smashed tater tot cups will soon become a mealtime staple.