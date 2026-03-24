Turn Tater Tots Into Edible Cups Using Simple Muffin Tin Magic

Potatoes in all their many forms are simply irresistible and endlessly versatile. There are so many creative ways to use tater tots that can elevate just about any meal imaginable. Taking a cue from smashed tater tots, you can use a muffin tin to shape your cooked tots into useful potato-rich cups, perfect to house all your favorite ingredients.

Load a small handful of about six frozen tater tots into each opening of your muffin tin to create enough surface area to make a cup. Much like a three-ingredient smashed tater tots recipe, you'll start by baking them in the oven for about 10 minutes at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit to allow the tots to soften and become pliable. After retrieving your muffin tin from the oven, carefully use the bottom of a glass, spoon, or pestle to shape the taters tots into cups before placing them back into the oven to finish baking for another 10 to 15 minutes.

The texture of these smashed tater tot cups will have all the tenderness and taste of cooked potatoes inside, and plenty of delightful crispy texture on the outside. You can also add cheese and other seasonings to your tater tot cups during the baking process for even more flavor. Once the cups are cooled and set, there are nearly infinite possibilities for fun fillings.