What To Do Immediately If Your Kitchen Sink Clogs (Before You Call A Plumber)

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Clogs — the wooden-soled footwear — are super cute. Clogs in the kitchen sink drain, however, are decidedly not so cute. The national average cost to professionally unclog a kitchen sink currently ranges between $250 and $400, according to home improvement outlet Fixr. But, before shelling out for a plumber, there are a few quick tricks that home cooks can try to tackle the job on their own.

Tasting Table sat down with Shaylin King (owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Hermiston) and Angie Hicks (co-founder of Angi) to break down this common kitchen sink problem and how to fix it. According to Hicks, "A clog in a kitchen sink is generally caused by grease, food, and other items going down the drain that shouldn't." So, with the exception of especially tough dams, dislodging a clog should be as simple as removing the blockage in the pipe. To get the job done, King recommends busting out a tool that's probably already hanging out in your bathroom: the plunger. As King tells us, the ideal apparatus is a cup plunger (like this plunger by Luigi's brand, currently $14.99 on Amazon), which is outfitted with a flat base for the most thorough, air-tight seal around your drain. Although in a pinch, any plunger you have on hand is worth trying. Just be sure to give your kitchen sink a deep clean after exposing it to a plunger that's normally used for bathroom purposes.