10 Underwhelming Aldi Foods That Disappointed Shoppers
There's a reason why Aldi has earned such a loyal customer base. The budget grocery store offers lower prices on a wide range of everyday items, from Aldi pantry staples and fresh produce to frozen meals. If you're after a bargain, this is the place to be as Aldi is home to many highly rated products that often rival more expensive brand-name alternatives. However, not every item on its shelves lives up to the hype. Many Aldi foods have left customers disappointed, whether due to poor quality, bland flavor, or simply failing to compare to products from other stores.
Figuring out which products are worth buying, and what's best avoided can be tricky, and there's not always time to dive into the reviews before you throw something in your cart. Thankfully, we've done the digging for you. Across online discussions, certain Aldi products seem to come up again and again as letdowns. So, to save you from disappointment, we've rounded up some of the most criticized items in store. These ten Aldi foods have all developed a reputation for missing the mark, so you might want to think twice before picking them up.
Clancy's Pub Style Seasoned Pretzels
As snacks go, pretzels seem like a fairly safe bet, but Aldi's Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels have left many shoppers unimpressed. Seasoned with cheddar and sour cream, and marketed as "bold and zesty", they sound great on paper. However, multiple reviewers say the taste falls flat.
Aldi customers have taken to Reddit to complain about the Pub Style Pretzels, and the most common gripe is the lack of flavor. Described as bland, underseasoned, and lacking in crunch, the pretzels seemingly fail to satisfy those salty snack cravings. Other customers have noticed inconsistencies between batches, with some bags being well-seasoned, and others being downright flavorless. What's more, some disappointed snackers claim the pretzels used to be far better. One mentioned that this was their favorite pretzel option, explaining how they used to have a lot of salt and were a great product overall. They went on to criticize the current version for its distinct lack of salt and smaller size, so perhaps a recent recipe change is the culprit.
Unfortunately, it's a similar story with other pretzel products in the Clancy's range. The Mini Twists have also been labelled as severely undersalted, and one Redditor spoke of the Pretzel Sticks' cardboard-like taste, deeming the snacks inedible. If you're after a crunchy, salty snack that actually delivers on flavor, it's probably best to shop elsewhere.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza
Frozen pizzas are notoriously hit-and-miss, and while some supermarket pies easily beat takeout versions, others fall short in both flavor and texture. Aldi's Mama Cozzi's pizzas seem to sit in the latter category, having racked up a slew of scathing reviews from unhappy customers.
Perhaps the most notable complaint refers to the consistency of the cheese. One Reddit reviewer, who uploaded a photo of the rather lackluster-looking Mama Cozzi's pepperoni pizza commented, "I have never seen pizza cheese this shiny and plastic like from Aldi. My partner literally thought I baked it with the plastic on." The stuffed crust pizzas fare no better, with customers criticizing their bland flavor. In fact, countless shoppers agree that the whole Mama Cozzi's lineup is a flop. These comments paint a pretty clear picture.
Once again, a recipe change somewhere down the line seems likely here. Another review reads, "[The pizzas] used to be okay, but they changed the recipe and the packaging in the last 6 months or so and they are inedible now." It's a disappointing move from Aldi, as it seems to be prioritizing cost-cutting over quality. If you happen to have a Mama Cozzi's pizza sat in your freezer, there might be a few ways to salvage it. Try elevating the frozen pizza pie with extra additions like fresh cheese, colorful veggies, or a brush of garlic butter over the crust, and hopefully dinner time will be a little less uninspiring.
L'oven Fresh Everything Bagels
If you thought you couldn't go wrong grabbing a bag of bagels, think again. Aldi's take on the everything bagel, sold under the popular L'oven Fresh line, has left many customers underwhelmed. Complaints range from an overly bread-like consistency and a lack of the seeded topping to a misshapen appearance, with one review highlighting the product's complete lack of that signature bagel hole. Other products from the L'oven Fresh range consistently receive positive reviews, such as the classic white bread and the keto-friendly loaf. But, these Everything Bagels simply don't live up to expectations.
Apparently, there are issues with mass-produced, store-bought bagels across the board. Many products are allegedly just white bread disguised as bagels, which traditionally require a very different approach to a basic fluffy loaf. A classic bagel gets its dense, chewy texture from a simple yeasted dough and unique two-step cooking process that involves boiling and oven-baking. So, if you're after an authentic everything bagel experience, you'll be better off visiting a dedicated bakery. Or, you could even have a go at whipping up a batch of sesame bagels from scratch.
Berryhill Hazelnut Spread
We're always on the lookout for a good dupe, and Aldi's Berryhill Hazelnut Spread seemed like it could be a strong contender. However, despite being similar in appearance to the fan-favorite Nutella, this product is another that's best avoided.
There are many factors to consider when searching for the ultimate hazelnut spread, including consistency, dietary requirements, and quality of ingredients. The taste is of course the most crucial consideration of them all, and unfortunately this is where the issues with the Berryhill version lie. According to customers, Aldi's product is unpleasantly artificial and overly sweet. The Berryhill spread also doesn't pack as much hazelnut flavor as Nutella, instead leaning more cocoa-forward, which makes it feel a little unbalanced. One Reddit reviewer also mentions a somewhat questionable aftertaste, further cementing this product's status as a flop.
It's a shame that this spread fails to impress, as it is significantly cheaper than Nutella. Thankfully, there are plenty of other store-bought copycats to consider, many of which receive rave reviews from shoppers. So, it's still possible to enjoy that irresistibly rich, nutty taste at a cheaper price tag.
Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies
These colorful, sprinkle-topped brownies might look familiar, but if you're hoping for a convincing dupe for the beloved Cosmic Brownies, don't get your hopes up. At first glance, Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies share the same nostalgic appeal as the Little Debbie version, but that's pretty much where the similarities end.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a positive review of this product. The general consensus is that Confetti Brownies are a terrible knock off, with a strangely waxy texture and complete lack of chocolate flavor. One Reddit user even announced that the sweet snacks were the worst thing they'd ever eaten, stressing that the original Cosmic Brownies are substantially better. "Even my 5 year old didn't like these, and she eats crayons sometimes," was another standout comment on Reddit.
We reckon Aldi's brownies are best left on the shelf. As this is one of the easiest bakes to whip up at home, maybe picking up some chocolate, butter, and eggs is a better idea.
Clancy's Nacho Tortilla Chips
Another Aldi item that's clearly modeled on a popular brand name product is Clancy's Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips. Do these come anywhere close to Doritos? Sadly, most shoppers don't seem to think so.
In a Reddit discussion on Aldi dupes, users were outspoken about the low quality of these Doritos-inspired chips, claiming they are really bad and awful-tasting. There are multiple reasons why these chips miss the mark. Firstly, the flavor is poles apart from that of Doritos. One customer likens the powdered coating to "mac and cheese dust", while another deems it far too salty. Also, those who tried it say the chips are void of that classic nacho flavor you'd expect.
Clancy's tortilla chips have been the subject of shrinkflation, too, with customers noticing that the bags have been cut from 11 ounces to 9.25. Finding broken chips inside isn't uncommon, either, making them less than ideal for scooping up dips and salsa. To avoid disappointment, we'd recommend sticking to the original Doritos, or exploring some of the other store-bought tortilla chips on the market.
Chicken breasts
Chicken breasts are a weekly staple for many of us, and when you're buying fresh meat, quality matters. Aldi sells various chicken breast products, but you may want to pick up your poultry elsewhere, as countless shoppers have complained of issues with Aldi's chicken.
The most frequent observation is an unusually stringy, fibrous texture, which customers say makes the chicken unpleasantly chewy once cooked. Others report excessive gristle or unexpected crunchy bits, which can quickly turn a tender, juicy chicken breast into a decidedly unappetizing meal. These textural issues often relate to woody breast, a common problem in commercially raised birds. When the chicken's muscles grow too fast, the blood flow can't follow. This causes muscles to break down, while excess fat and tough connective tissue build up. The meat is technically safe to eat, but it's not a pleasant experience, and a case of woody breast is enough to ruin a meal entirely.
The best way to guarantee quality when shopping for chicken breasts is choosing certified free-range or organic products. This means the birds will have been subject to higher welfare standards and sustainable farming practices that reduce the likelihood of texture issues. The meat should be plump, pale pink in color, and free of excess liquid. Chicken with white streaks on the surface should also be avoided, as this is another woody breast indicator.
Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso
Jarred queso is a wonderfully convenient addition to any party spread, and Aldi's take on the dip might seem like an easy win. The Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso was once a hit, but in 2025, customers noticed some pretty dramatic changes to the product's flavor, texture, color, and aroma. Clearly, the recipe was altered, and shoppers are not on board with the new version.
A product that customers once raved about is now being described as awful, and both the taste and texture are causing dismay. The new queso is not only being slated for its incredibly artificial flavor, but also its suspiciously bright orange hue. The consistency is off too, with one Reddit user noting that the dip is "as thick as peanut butter". Plus, given the product's salsa element, you'd expect it to deliver a hint of spice, but another dissatisfied reviewer confirms this is not the case, stating that next to that questionable consistency, there is barely any spiciness.
Aldi's refrigerated white queso is widely considered a much better option, praised for its rich flavor and creamy consistency. Toss this fresh version in your cart instead, and you'll get all the convenience without sacrificing on that classic cheesy kick.
Bake House Crescent Rolls
Golden, flaky, and exceptionally versatile, crescent rolls are a go-to dinnertime side dish, and an excellent base for jazzing up with sweet and savory fillings. While the Pillsbury's canned rolls are probably the best known product on the market, Aldi offers its version of the premade dough — Bake House Crescent Rolls. However, these struggle to deliver that all-important buttery taste and light texture.
Customers say that while these Aldi rolls used to rival the brand-name version, recent batches have gone downhill. Following a recipe change, the dough became noticeably drier, denser, and less flavorful. One shopper who had been purchasing the original Bake House rolls for years called the new version inedible, explaining that the dough was dry and cracking during shaping and had unusual flavor, adding that "They even smelled funny while baking." Others noted the lack of leavening, reporting that the rolls baked up disappointingly flat.
Whether you're transforming them into a decadent breakfast treat or serving them with a simple brushing of melted butter, crescent rolls should be pillowy crisp and full of flavor. And, we can confidently say you're more likely to get that bakery-style result from other brands.
Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese
Some nights call for a low-effort, comfort food dinner, and boxed mac and cheese is always a popular pick for something quick and satisfying after a long day. Aldi's version, the Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese, looks undeniably tempting, but sadly it's another product that's left customers underwhelmed.
Aldi knows what it's doing with the choice of branding here. While the box might look decidedly similar to that of the well-known Kraft product, the cheesy pasta inside does not match up. Reviews point towards yet another case of Aldi's questionable recipe reformulation. Customers say that this product used to be a great dupe, but recently there was a sudden drop in quality. The altered cooking directions on the box were the first clue, and lo and behold, complaints about the product's unpleasant flavor soon came rolling in. One disappointed customer said that he couldn't even eat this new version. Others took a similar stance, with one Redditor boldly stating, "It tastes like Kraft Dinner's unemployed brother, Daft Dinner."
The Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese is another Aldi fail, but many customers speak highly of similar products from the grocery chain. The Cheese Club Shells and Cheese is surprisingly well-reviewed, and the Simply Nature Organic Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese also fares much better. There's also the option to upgrade store-bought mac and cheese with extra ingredients like fresh cheese, veggies, or spices, if desired.
Methodology
To compile this lineup of Aldi flops, we took to online customer review discussions, namely those on Reddit and Facebook. This allowed us to identify products that repeatedly received negative feedback. Of course, reviews are subjective, but when multiple shoppers are echoing complaints around flavor, texture, and inconsistency, it's a sure sign that a product fails to meet expectations. Hence, only products that sparked a strong consensus were featured on this list.