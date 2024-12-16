Turn Crescent Rolls Into A Decadent 3-Ingredient Breakfast Treat

It's always good to keep Pillsbury products in the back of your fridge, especially around the holidays. They require no real prep, making them easy to whip up when you've got unexpected guests, and they are incredibly nostalgic, meaning that they're guaranteed to spark conversation. Crescent rolls are among our favorite Pillsbury products. They're the perfect carb to offer at dinner, but they also make an excellent breakfast, especially if you play around with other ingredients. One of our favorite clever ways to use canned crescent rolls is to add cream cheese and chocolate chips before rolling them up. This turns your average crescents into gooey, chocolatey treats that are just the sweetest way to start your day.

These sweet crescents couldn't be easier to make, and you probably have all the ingredients for them already. To bake them, you'll follow the instructions on the back of the Pillsbury can. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and then roll out the dough, laying each crescent flat onto your baking sheet. Add a spoonful of cream cheese to the long edge of each triangle, followed by a few chocolate chips. Then, roll them up from the long edge to the short edge, taking care to press down on the edges so none of the filling pops out. Bake them for about 10 to 13 minutes. When they're done, they should be golden brown and super fragrant.