Turn Crescent Rolls Into A Decadent 3-Ingredient Breakfast Treat
It's always good to keep Pillsbury products in the back of your fridge, especially around the holidays. They require no real prep, making them easy to whip up when you've got unexpected guests, and they are incredibly nostalgic, meaning that they're guaranteed to spark conversation. Crescent rolls are among our favorite Pillsbury products. They're the perfect carb to offer at dinner, but they also make an excellent breakfast, especially if you play around with other ingredients. One of our favorite clever ways to use canned crescent rolls is to add cream cheese and chocolate chips before rolling them up. This turns your average crescents into gooey, chocolatey treats that are just the sweetest way to start your day.
These sweet crescents couldn't be easier to make, and you probably have all the ingredients for them already. To bake them, you'll follow the instructions on the back of the Pillsbury can. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and then roll out the dough, laying each crescent flat onto your baking sheet. Add a spoonful of cream cheese to the long edge of each triangle, followed by a few chocolate chips. Then, roll them up from the long edge to the short edge, taking care to press down on the edges so none of the filling pops out. Bake them for about 10 to 13 minutes. When they're done, they should be golden brown and super fragrant.
Take your cheesy-chocolatey crescents to the next level
While this decadent breakfast treat is rich and buttery enough on its own, there are various ways you can elevate it even more. If you like strawberry cheesecake, make a mini version of it within your crescent rolls. Instead of (or in addition to) chocolate chips, add a layer of strawberry preserves alongside the spoonful of cream cheese. You'll be left with both a melty texture and a delightful fruity twist.
If you like the idea of chocolate in your crescent roll, give Nutella a try instead of plain chocolate chips. It may remind you of Italy's famed Nutella-stuffed cornetto, which is the perfect sweet bite to enjoy beside a cappuccino in the morning. Sprinkle a few chopped hazelnuts into your crescents before rolling them up, and don't forget a dusting of powdered sugar overtop to finalize their gorgeous, bakery-style look.
Chocolate and cheese might be too heavy for you in the morning, and if that's the case, we totally get it. However, we still think you deserve a sweet treat first, so to keep things simple, coat your crescent rolls in cinnamon sugar before baking them. They'll smell incredible when you take them out of the oven, and because they're not filled with anything that's likely to cause a melty mess, they're the perfect bite to enjoy on the go.