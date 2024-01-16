Coat Crescent Rolls In Cinnamon Sugar Before Baking For A Sweet Treat

Making crescent rolls — the kind that you simply pop out of the can then roll up before baking — is an easy way to acquire a batch of freshly-baked pastries. And while thanks to their butteriness they taste delicious all on their own, there are also ways to upgrade crescent rolls for when you're in the mood for something different. Specifically, if you want something a little sweeter, try this cinnamon sugar hack.

All you have to do to start is mix together cinnamon and sugar in a bowl. (For the perfect cinnamon sugar ratio, we like one part cinnamon to four parts sugar.) Then sprinkle the cinnamon sugar over the top of the crescent rolls before baking. If you're looking for more sweetness, add the mixture to the dough before you roll up each crescent.

Get a richer cinnamon sugar experience by borrowing the filling from our homemade cinnamon rolls recipe and slather it over the dough before rolling up. Or whip up a homemade cinnamon butter by mixing cinnamon sugar into room temperature butter and then spread it on the crescent roll dough.