Coat Crescent Rolls In Cinnamon Sugar Before Baking For A Sweet Treat
Making crescent rolls — the kind that you simply pop out of the can then roll up before baking — is an easy way to acquire a batch of freshly-baked pastries. And while thanks to their butteriness they taste delicious all on their own, there are also ways to upgrade crescent rolls for when you're in the mood for something different. Specifically, if you want something a little sweeter, try this cinnamon sugar hack.
All you have to do to start is mix together cinnamon and sugar in a bowl. (For the perfect cinnamon sugar ratio, we like one part cinnamon to four parts sugar.) Then sprinkle the cinnamon sugar over the top of the crescent rolls before baking. If you're looking for more sweetness, add the mixture to the dough before you roll up each crescent.
Get a richer cinnamon sugar experience by borrowing the filling from our homemade cinnamon rolls recipe and slather it over the dough before rolling up. Or whip up a homemade cinnamon butter by mixing cinnamon sugar into room temperature butter and then spread it on the crescent roll dough.
Other ways to sweeten up the crescent roll experience
If you want to sweeten up your crescent rolls, but aren't a fan of cinnamon, no need to worry — there are other options. To begin with, you can whip up a sweet butter, which contains just butter and granulated sugar, to spread on crescent rolls either before or after baking.
Otherwise, there are other sweet choices out there to consider, such as jam, which is a perfect companion to crescent rolls. You can even make your own, like a vanilla blackberry jam or an easy strawberry jam, both of which are full of berry sweetness. Or try drizzling a bit of honey or maple syrup over the top of fresh-out-of-the-oven crescent rolls to make them even more enticing.
Finally, if you're looking to turn crescent rolls into a full-fledged dessert, why not serve them on the side of a bowl of vanilla or chocolate ice cream?