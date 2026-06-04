Why Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre Foods Was Canceled

In the very first episode of "Bizarre Foods", which aired nearly two decades ago, Andrew Zimmern ate buffalo brain stew in New Delhi and water snakes in Cambodia. Over the next 12 seasons, he had his viewers hooked as he dug into giraffe beetles, tarantulas, giant sea squirts, coral worms, and sausages made from horse rib and rectum. The show was abruptly cancelled in 2018, weeks after Zimmern made highly disparaging and culturally insensitive comments about the state of Chinese restaurants in the Midwest, calling them "horses**t."

Zimmern always had strong opinions, and rarely held back — expressing an intense loathing for Yelp to his refusal to eat canned Spam. This time though, his views were way off the mark. In November 2018, Zimmern was interviewed by Mark Wilson for Fast Company. The James Beard award winning chef covered a range of topics, from his battles against addiction to his love for Minnesota.

At one point, Zimmern revealed he was opening a new Chinese restaurant – Lucky Cricket — in the suburbs of Minneapolis. He rattled off the names of top Chinese restaurants in the big cities, and expressed regret that his friends in the Midwest didn't have access to that quality of Chinese food. "I think I'm saving the souls of all the people from having to dine at these horses**t restaurants masquerading as Chinese food that are in the Midwest," Zimmern said, sparking a huge backlash, and while he did apologize several times on multiple forums over the next couple of weeks, as things turned out, the damage was done.