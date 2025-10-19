Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat This Popular Canned Meat
Known to have an affinity for "bizarre foods," TV host and renowned chef Andrew Zimmern is always willing to share tips for home cooks and curious foodies alike. Though his specialties delve into seeking unusual eats, he nonetheless has his own personal likes and dislikes that might surprise you. In an Ask Me Anything video on his YouTube channel, Zimmern explains that he dislikes canned Spam.
"The problem that I have with Spam ... is the taste of it. I just don't like it. I don't like the taste, I don't like the texture," he says. Zimmern also goes on to explain that he dislikes the amount of ingredients and processing that goes into making canned Spam a shelf-stable meat product. While there are plenty of people who may share a similar opinion of this popular pork product, it's worth noting the number of canned Spam hacks you should know that can effectively alter the taste and texture to something more pleasing.
Despite his personal opposition, in his video, Zimmern expresses that he understands the practicality of the product. "I love the price point. I love that it's shelf-stable, which means it's easier to transport and move because it's food for people that are oftentimes hungry." If you've been curious about trying canned Spam for yourself, consider Zimmern's typical approach to adventurous eating. Disregarding his personal feelings about canned Spam, his penchant for experimentation can by your guide.
Giving canned Spam a try
There are so many creative ways to use canned Spam for simple and fulfilling food. It's a great staple to keep in your pantry and can last for a considerable amount of time. Though Andrew Zimmern takes issue with its taste and texture, frying it is a quick fix that alleviates these concerns.
You can air fry, pan fry, grill, or even barbecue Spam to give it a more crispy texture. With a variety of different flavors of Spam to choose from, you can try teriyaki, jalapeño, maple, or even Gojuchang. Additionally, there is an oven-roasted turkey version of canned Spam that is made entirely of 100% white, lean turkey. This makes it accessible to those who don't eat pork but might still be curious about tasting the popular canned meat.
Use it in breakfast dishes served alongside eggs, added atop avocado toast, or baked into miniature quiches. Spam Musubi is also a popular treat that you can prepare in a few different ways to suit your taste preferences. Use slices of Spam in sandwiches, cubed up in a stir-fry, or used to bulk up your favorite fried rice recipe. You can put Spam in soups, ramen, or stews to stretch out your meals, provide extra protein, and add a punch of salty and umami flavors. Take a note from Zimmern and explore new-to-you foods that just might become a favorite.