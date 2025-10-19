Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat This Popular Canned Meat

Known to have an affinity for "bizarre foods," TV host and renowned chef Andrew Zimmern is always willing to share tips for home cooks and curious foodies alike. Though his specialties delve into seeking unusual eats, he nonetheless has his own personal likes and dislikes that might surprise you. In an Ask Me Anything video on his YouTube channel, Zimmern explains that he dislikes canned Spam.

"The problem that I have with Spam ... is the taste of it. I just don't like it. I don't like the taste, I don't like the texture," he says. Zimmern also goes on to explain that he dislikes the amount of ingredients and processing that goes into making canned Spam a shelf-stable meat product. While there are plenty of people who may share a similar opinion of this popular pork product, it's worth noting the number of canned Spam hacks you should know that can effectively alter the taste and texture to something more pleasing.

Despite his personal opposition, in his video, Zimmern expresses that he understands the practicality of the product. "I love the price point. I love that it's shelf-stable, which means it's easier to transport and move because it's food for people that are oftentimes hungry." If you've been curious about trying canned Spam for yourself, consider Zimmern's typical approach to adventurous eating. Disregarding his personal feelings about canned Spam, his penchant for experimentation can by your guide.