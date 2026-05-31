Growing Onions Inside A Water Bottle In Your Kitchen Is Actually Pretty Simple

Onions are one of the easiest vegetables to grow, even for inexperienced gardeners. And if you don't have a garden, you can still grow them on a windowsill by using an empty plastic bottle as a budget-friendly way to keep them handy year round.

The easiest way is to regrow green onion roots you would otherwise discard. Save about an inch or two from the white part, with the roots still attached. Then take a 12 or 16 ounce water or soda bottle, remove the label, wash it thoroughly and cut it in half. Place the green onion bulbs inside the bottom half of the bottle and add just enough water to keep the roots covered. Put the onion bottle on a sunny windowsill and change the water every two or three days.

After a few days, green shoots will start growing. You can start harvesting when they are around four to five inches long, using scissors to cut as much as you need and letting the bulbs growing. This is especially great if you use green onions or scallions often. However, the plants will run out of nutrients when growing in water; plant them in soil after they regrow two or three times.

For a super cool project, turn that plastic bottle into a tower to grow green onions — and even full-size onions — vertically on a windowsill. Green onions like full sun, but will grow well in partial shade; however, bulb onions will need plenty of sunlight to grow indoors, so find the sunniest location in your home.