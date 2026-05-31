Forget Corn. Here's A Different Foil-Wrapped BBQ Vegetable That Leaves You Wanting More

As grilling season kicks off, there are a lot of cookouts to look forward to. Burgers, hot dogs, steaks, and sausages will probably be on the menu, but grilled veggies are also delicious and a great side dish to the main event. Grilled corn is the standard go-to, but the foil-wrapped BBQ vegetable that you need to try is Brussels sprouts.

Brussels sprouts have a savory, earthy, and slightly bitter flavor profile that grilling benefits. It's a dry cooking method that caramelizes their natural sugars in the same way that roasting does, enhancing their overall flavor and instilling deliciously crispy charred edges. However, the grill adds a smokiness that the oven can't imitate. Plus, grilled Brussels sprouts will save you dishes because you can throw away the foil grill packet when they're done cooking. To make grilled Brussels sprouts, prepare them by drizzling with olive oil and any seasonings you'd like and tossing to coat. Then spread them over a sheet of tin foil large enough to hold them, folding up the edges of the foil and sealing them at the top to make a pouch. Place this tin foil bag over a preheated 400 degrees Fahrenheit grill for around 25 minutes, shaking the pouch halfway through to redistribute the sprouts within. While you can grill the brussels at 375 degrees, a hotter grill will give you more charred and crispy edges. Let the pouch rest for a few minutes to finish off cooking over indirect heat.