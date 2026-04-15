Direct Vs Indirect: Which Heating Method Is Best For Grilling Vegetables

Grilling is a method that benefits veggies as much as it benefits meat, instilling smokiness, char, and a textured tenderness that's hard to recreate with other cooking methods. And we have countless grilled vegetable recipes to try out, no matter the grilling season. While meat is generally hearty enough to withstand direct heat over the grill, most vegetables are decidedly more delicate. Will they burn to a crisp over direct heat or should you take a more indirect approach?

The answer is that vegetables, like meat, need both direct and indirect heat for the best possible outcome. Direct heat, placing the veggies directly over the flame or hot coals, is needed to create those perfectly charred exterior grill marks that bring both smokiness and a slight crispy crust. However, you shouldn't grill vegetables entirely over high heat because the exterior will burn before the interior has time to cook. So, after searing both sides of your veggies for a few minutes, you'll want to transfer the veggies to indirect heating by placing them on the side of the grill that doesn't receive the full brunt of the heat source. Indirect heat softens the interior of the vegetable after you've charred the exterior. Of course, the time each veggie spends over indirect and direct heat depends on the type of vegetable in question as well as the thickness of the cut. The thickness matters more than you might think, so finding a thick and uniform cut is a crucial grilling tip.