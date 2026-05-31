There's A Cheaper Steak Cut Hiding Next To Filet Mignon, And It's Just As Tender

When you ask for a filet mignon over the butcher's counter, you're secretly saying, "I know my steak, and I've got that premium-steak money." Well, there's an alternative phrase you can utter to your butcher that says, "I love a great steak, and I know something a lot of people don't." The phrase: "Do you have any filet tails?"

Also called filet tips, tenderloin tips, Texas tips, or Tennessee tails, this is the tapered end of the tenderloin's main muscle group. This section doesn't make the cut for those thick and succulent rounded filet mignon steaks which come from the middle section. However, where the filet tail lacks the size and shape of typical fat steaks that carnivorous shoppers usually go for, it still boasts the same lean tenderness for a much lower price. The psoas major is a posture muscle, rather than a locomotion muscle, which means that it remains pretty passive throughout the life of the animal and so doesn't become tough. Filet tips can often be graded USDA Prime, given that they've been separated from other desirable tenderloin cuts.

If you see filet tips on sale at your local butcher or online, claim them quickly. Otherwise, you may be able to request them from a butcher, whether in a private butchery or in a supermarket. Costco even sells cut filet tails by the pound, so keep a watchful eye.