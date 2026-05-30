The Starbucks Breakfast Order That's Better For You Than You'd Think

Starbucks is famous for unique coffee drinks, delicious pastries, and an impressive breakfast menu. While dessert-like Frappuccinos and sugary baked goods aren't necessarily full of healthful nutrients, there are many menu items and customizations you can choose for a well-rounded nutritional breakfast. We spoke with Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, about the healthiest breakfast order at Starbucks, and her answer went into more depth than simple macros.

Luk's order for a surprisingly healthy breakfast is this: "A nonfat, syrup-free matcha soy latte paired with egg white spinach wrap." Egg whites and soy are both good sources of protein, while the wheat tortilla is a complex carbohydrate. But, according to Luk, this breakfast order is "low in added sugar, rich in antioxidants from the matcha, and higher in fiber because of the whole wheat wrap and spinach." Spinach is also a rich source of vitamins K1, A, and C, as well as potassium and iron. Antioxidants are powerful substances with all kinds of benefits to our bodies. "Antioxidants help to reduce inflammation," says Luk, "which can make many chronic illnesses such as dyslipidemia more difficult to manage."

Furthermore, getting plenty of fiber is equally as important as getting enough protein in your diet. "Increasing dietary fiber helps to reduce LDL cholesterol, improve constipation and diarrhea, as well as support a healthy gut microbiome," Luk told us. The protein from the eggs and dietary fiber from the spinach and tortillas make the wrap nutritious fuel to get you through a busy morning.