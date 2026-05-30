BBQ Pineapple With These 2 Toppings And Meat Becomes An Afterthought

Even experts confirm that the sides are key to a great barbecue experience. While most lean towards savory, there's a lot to be said for sweet treats to accompany your meats. A hallmark of rodizio-style dining at a Brazilian churrascaria, abacaxi, or grilled pineapple, can easily find its place at your next barbecue. And the dynamic duo of brown sugar and sea salt is a topping that will transform the tropical fruit into an unbeatable addition to your barbecue offerings.

Pineapple on its own is a delicious fruit filled with vitamins and antioxidants that's perfect for summertime snacking. When barbecued and seasoned with brown sugar and sea salt, it gets an even bigger flavor boost. The warmth of the brown sugar is enhanced during the grilling process, caramelizing and giving the pineapple a succulent and crisp exterior. The sea salt also provides a lovely counter to the combination of sweet and tart flavors at play.

You can use maple syrup as a binder for these seasonings, which will add even more depth and complexity to the overall flavor of your pineapple. In the context of a barbecue, it's perfect for cutting the richness of steak. Whether spears, rounds, or even whole, barbecuing pineapple is a simple way to elevate your meal, and the additions of brown sugar and sea salt make it all the more delightful.