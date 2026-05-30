BBQ Pineapple With These 2 Toppings And Meat Becomes An Afterthought
Even experts confirm that the sides are key to a great barbecue experience. While most lean towards savory, there's a lot to be said for sweet treats to accompany your meats. A hallmark of rodizio-style dining at a Brazilian churrascaria, abacaxi, or grilled pineapple, can easily find its place at your next barbecue. And the dynamic duo of brown sugar and sea salt is a topping that will transform the tropical fruit into an unbeatable addition to your barbecue offerings.
Pineapple on its own is a delicious fruit filled with vitamins and antioxidants that's perfect for summertime snacking. When barbecued and seasoned with brown sugar and sea salt, it gets an even bigger flavor boost. The warmth of the brown sugar is enhanced during the grilling process, caramelizing and giving the pineapple a succulent and crisp exterior. The sea salt also provides a lovely counter to the combination of sweet and tart flavors at play.
You can use maple syrup as a binder for these seasonings, which will add even more depth and complexity to the overall flavor of your pineapple. In the context of a barbecue, it's perfect for cutting the richness of steak. Whether spears, rounds, or even whole, barbecuing pineapple is a simple way to elevate your meal, and the additions of brown sugar and sea salt make it all the more delightful.
Taking grilled pineapple to the next level
For starters, it's a good idea to understand how long to grill a whole pineapple for tender, juicy results. Prepare your pineapple by peeling it and leaving it whole or cutting it into your desired size and style of pieces. While maple syrup is a good binder, melted butter or a neutral oil can work just as well for a slightly less sweet touch.
Serving your barbecued pineapple can be as simple as cutting it up and putting it on a plate or as complex and decadent as you desire. For example, you can add rounds of freshly grilled pineapple as garnish for your cocktails. Additionally, chunks of grilled pineapple would make an excellent addition to a zesty fruit salad as a side dish to your barbecue feast.
Barbecued pineapple also makes a great topping for freshly grilled burgers and even chopped up into a relish or salsa for hot dogs and sausages. On the dessert side, try serving it up alongside a couple scoops of ice cream or a piña colada sorbet. No matter how you flavor or season it, this is a total barbecue win.