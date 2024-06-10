How Long To Grill A Whole Pineapple For Tender And Juicy Results

Summer is the perfect time to experiment on the grill. While burgers and hot dogs are a staple at backyard barbecues (even if they're vegan), you don't have to turn off the heat when it's time for dessert. Instead, take advantage of the fresh fruit of the season and throw it on the barbecue too, using these tips to get you started. The sugars will caramelize, the flavor will take on the charcoal's signature smokiness, and you'll get all those aesthetically pleasing marks.

If you want to test this out with pineapple, you don't even have to chop it up in its entirety before barbecuing it, meaning you can spend more time socializing and enjoying the warmth while your dessert cooks itself. A whole pineapple can take anywhere from half an hour to 50 minutes until it's done on the grill. Because this fruit is so big, if you take it off the heat before the half hour is up, you'll be left with a cold, firm core — which isn't exactly the sweet treat we're going for here. You can expedite this timeframe a little by placing the lid down on your barbecue, but if yours doesn't have one, you'll still get delicious results by waiting it out.