Banish Cutting Board Cracks With This Easy Food-Safe Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wooden cutting boards have a rustic aesthetic and hang onto less bacteria than plastic ones, despite some assertions to the contrary. Although a good wooden cutting board can last for years, it can still suffer damage become cracked. Not only is that unsightly, but cracks can harbor bacteria, making them more dangerous to use. Not to mention it's harder to cut on a cutting board that has a large crack in it. Fortunately, you don't necessarily have to throw away a cutting board with a crack. Just a little food-safe glue or epoxy can fix it right up, as long as the crack isn't too big.

There are several types of glue and epoxy that can be used to seal cracks in wood, like Dr. Resin or Titebond III. Just make sure you're getting a kind that is designated food-safe or intended for use on wood rather than ceramics or plastic. You don't want to use an adhesive that could leak dangerous chemicals into your food or create a surface that traps bacteria and makes the cutting board dangerous to use.

You will also need fine-grit sandpaper to smooth the repair, along with food-safe mineral oil or beeswax to season the finished board. For a more natural looking fix, you can mix sawdust in with the epoxy before filling the crack.